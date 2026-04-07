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New Delhi [India], April 7: IMAGE Infotainment Limited (IMAGE Group of Companies), a pioneer in creative education in India, today announced the launch of "The GIANT Hunt", a first-of-its-kind global anime and manga art contest, alongside an official attempt at the Guinness World Records for the 'world's largest anime art contest.' The initiative marks a significant milestone as India positions itself at the forefront of global creative movements, bringing together artists, students, and anime enthusiasts from across geographies.

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With a ₹3 crore prize pool - the largest ever for an anime art contest globally, The GIANT Hunt combines scale, recognition, and opportunity, offering participants a chance to gain international visibility and industry exposure.

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A Global Platform for Creative Talent

Open to participants aged 8 years and above, the contest is structured across three categories viz (8-15 years), (16-24 years) & (25+ years). The contest will be conducted entirely online, accepting both hand-drawn and digital artwork, with a strict emphasis on originality. AI-generated or AI-assisted submissions are not permitted, reinforcing the platform's commitment to celebrating human creativity.

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Registrations and submissions open from April 2026, with entries closing in June 2026. Results are expected by the end of July 2026, followed by a grand awards ceremony at The GIANT Hunt Anime Festival 2026 in Chennai on August 8-9, 2026.

Life-Changing Rewards & Global Exposure

The contest offers an unprecedented range of rewards, including:

* A 2BHK home for the best overall artwork

* Cars, motorcycles, gold coins, PlayStation consoles and more in each category

* Trip to Japan for 9 winners (Exclusive to entries from India)

In addition, eligible participants will receive Guinness World Records participation certificates, subject to the successful record attempt. Additionally, the first 1,00,000 registrations originating from India will be eligible to receive e-vouchers worth Rs. 250 that can be redeemed at Lego Certified Stores in India.

Speaking at the launch, Mr K. Kumar, Founder and CEO, IMAGE Group, said: "Our vision has always been to create platforms that empower talent and connect it to the world. At a time when AI is reshaping creativity, it is critical to reaffirm the value of human imagination. The GIANT Hunt is not just about finding winners - it is about building the world's largest stage for human creativity, where artists can be seen, valued, and remembered. With this initiative, we aim to create a global movement that redefines how creative talent is discovered and celebrated at scale. With The GIANT Hunt, we are taking that vision global - allowing creators to not just participate, but to be part of history."

Learning-Driven, Inclusive Approach

To ensure accessibility and participation at scale, The GIANT Hunt offers:

* 50+ hours of guided tutorials

* Multilingual content across Indian and international languages

* This approach makes the platform beginner-friendly while maintaining global standards of excellence.

Global Jury, Global Standards

The contest will be evaluated by an international jury panel of leading anime, animation, and creative professionals, ensuring high standards of judging and industry relevance.

* Hiroshi Takane (CEO & Creative Director, Studio ONI Inc. Japan),

* Tomoyuki Arima (Creative Director, Nippon Design Centre, Japan. Worked in Pokemon and Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll Projects),

* Fumio Iida (AKA SUEZEN Animator & Director, Japan. Worked on Sailor Moon Eternal, and Netflix's Record of Ragnarok),

* Le Yamamura (Senior Creature Designer and Illustrator, Japan. Worked in Netflix's Leviathan),

* Kofi Bazzell-Smith (Manga Artist and Educator, USA)

* Anil NM Wanvari (Founder & Chairman, Animation Xpress),

* Shambhoo Phalke (Consultant - Business Strategy & Development, Livepixel Technologies),

* Nina Sabnani (Filmmaker & Festival Director, AniMela),

* Tehzeeb Khurana (Animation Director, Educator & Founder, Toon Club),

* Jazyl Homavazir (2D Animation Professional),

* Anjan Cariappa M. M. (Artist, Cartoonist, Animator & Director, Design Head, IMAGE Group)

A Movement Beyond contest

More than just a contest, The GIANT Hunt is designed as a global creative movement - one that brings together learning, contest, and recognition, while making a strong cultural statement in favour of human creativity in the age of AI. With participation expected from multiple countries, the initiative aims to set a new global benchmark in creative contests. The GIANT Hunt is not just a contest; India attempts to create the world's largest anime art movement. For further information, visit www.thegianthunt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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