World’s Largest Women-Only Marathon, The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2027 opens entries for Indian women

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: The Nagoya Women’s Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, announced that entries are now open for Indian women for the 2027 edition of the prestigious event.

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- Guinness World Record-certified world’s largest all-women marathon brings together 22,000 runners

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- Exclusive Baccarat crystal tumbler awarded to every finisher

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon, held in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan, is the world’s largest women-only marathon, certified by Guinness World Records. For 2027, the race capacity has been expanded by 2,000 to 22,000 runners. From first-time marathoners to experienced runners chasing a new personal best, and from 19-year-olds to runners in their 80s, women of all ages and backgrounds will take on the same 42.195 km course, each pursuing their own goal.

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One of the highlights of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon is the special award presented to every finisher. Each runner who crosses the finish line receives an exclusive crystal tumbler created for the event by Baccarat, the renowned French luxury brand with more than 260 years of history. The design of the 2027 finisher tumbler will be unveiled at the Marathon EXPO on the day before the race.

Entry details:

Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2027 – Overseas Entry

Entry Closes: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 23:59

All times are JST (UTC+9).

Entry Fee: JPY 25,000

An additional processing fee applies.

Entry Capacity

3,500 runners (Total race capacity: 22,000)

First come, first served.

Nagoya City Marathon 2027 – Overseas Entry

Entry Closes: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 23:59

All times are JST (UTC+9).

Entry Fee

Half Marathon: JPY 17,000

Nagoya RUN (8.5 km): JPY 13,000

An additional processing fee applies.

Entry Capacity

Half Marathon: 300 runners (Total race capacity: 10,000)

Nagoya RUN (8.5 km): 100 runners (Total race capacity: 3,000)

First come, first served.

For more details, please visit the official websites:

Nagoya Women’s Marathon

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

Nagoya City Marathon

https://city-marathon.nagoya/

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