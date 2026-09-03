World’s Top-10 trading company Goldivex, owned by Johan Rodallega, moves to acquire Golden Wolf

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], September 3: Goldivex, the international trading company owned by Colombian entrepreneur Johan Rodallega and positioned by the group among the world’s leading trading businesses, is moving to acquire Golden Wolf in a major strategic transaction that could mark the beginning of a new era for both companies.

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Landmark proposed acquisition brings Goldivex and Golden Wolf together as Colombian-born entrepreneur Johan Rodallega expands his global business vision from the United Kingdom to Dubai.

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The proposed acquisition will bring Goldivex and Golden Wolf together under a broader international vision spanning financial markets, precious metals, gold, real estate and global investment.

For Rodallega, the deal represents far more than another corporate acquisition.

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It is the latest chapter in an extraordinary journey that began with humble roots in Colombia, continued through the United Kingdom and has now reached Dubai — one of the world’s fastest-growing centres for international finance, investment and precious-metals trading.

From Colombia to the United Kingdom — and Then Dubai

Johan Rodallega’s journey is a story of ambition, persistence and international expansion.

Born in Colombia and coming from modest beginnings, Rodallega set out to build a future far beyond the circumstances in which his journey began.

That ambition eventually took him to the United Kingdom, where his exposure to business and global financial markets helped shape the investment philosophy that would later become central to his companies.

Financial markets became one of his areas of expertise, but Rodallega’s ambitions were never limited to trading alone.

Over time, his business interests expanded across several major asset classes, including real estate, precious metals and gold-related ventures.

The next chapter took him from the United Kingdom to Dubai.

The UAE’s position at the crossroads of global capital, commodities and international trade provided the environment for Rodallega to pursue a considerably larger vision.

That vision became Goldivex.

Goldivex: Built for the Global Market

Under Rodallega’s ownership, Goldivex has been positioned as an ambitious international trading company built around global markets, commodities and investment.

The company’s strategy is based on operating beyond the boundaries of a conventional trading business.

Its wider vision brings together expertise and opportunities across financial markets, gold, precious metals, real estate and strategic investments.

Goldivex has set an ambitious objective of competing at Top-10 global level within its sector, as the company seeks to expand its international footprint and establish itself alongside major names in global trading.

The Golden Wolf transaction is expected to become an important part of that expansion.

Johan Rodallega Moves to Acquire Golden Wolf

The proposed acquisition of Golden Wolf represents a strategic addition to Rodallega’s growing business portfolio.

Golden Wolf has developed a distinctive identity centred around financial markets, trading, investment and an ambitious entrepreneurial culture.

Rather than simply absorbing the Golden Wolf name, the proposed strategy is to combine the strengths of both businesses.

Goldivex brings international ambition, commodities, gold and diversified investment interests.

Golden Wolf brings its financial-market identity, trading expertise and established brand.

Together, they are intended to form a substantially broader international platform.

The transaction would see Johan Rodallega take control of Golden Wolf while integrating the company into the wider Goldivex ecosystem.

GOLdivex × GOLDEN WOLF

The combination has the potential to create a new kind of international investment group.

The vision extends across four core pillars:

Financial Markets — Gold & Precious Metals — Real Estate — Global Investments

Golden Wolf’s financial-market operations and brand would become part of an ecosystem designed to connect trading expertise with physical assets and longer-term investments.

For Golden Wolf, the acquisition represents an opportunity to enter a larger international structure.

For Goldivex, it represents an expansion of its presence within financial markets and the addition of a brand with a distinctive identity.

For Rodallega, it is another step toward creating a diversified global business empire.

Gold Remains at the Centre of the Vision

One of the most important connections between Rodallega’s businesses is gold.

Through Goldivex and his wider business interests, Rodallega has placed precious metals at the heart of his long-term strategy, alongside financial markets and real estate.

Dubai provides a natural base for that ambition.

Its position between major markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East makes the city an important hub for international trade and capital.

The future Goldivex–Golden Wolf group is expected to use Dubai as a strategic base from which to pursue international opportunities.

A New Era for Golden Wolf

The acquisition is intended to represent an expansion — rather than an end — of the Golden Wolf story.

Under the proposed new ownership, Golden Wolf is expected to retain its powerful market identity while gaining access to the broader resources, network and international ambitions surrounding Goldivex.

The objective is to transform Golden Wolf from a financial-market brand into an important component of a diversified international group.

The combination could ultimately create opportunities spanning several markets and continents, with Dubai and the United Kingdom playing important roles in the group’s future international strategy.

From Rags to Riches

Behind the corporate transaction remains the personal story of the man leading it.

From Colombia to the United Kingdom.

From the United Kingdom to Dubai.

From learning the financial markets to building interests across trading, real estate and precious metals.

Johan Rodallega’s journey reflects an ambition to continuously move into larger markets and larger opportunities.

Now, the proposed acquisition of Golden Wolf could become one of the defining transactions of that journey.

The Beginning of a Bigger Empire

Goldivex’s ambitions extend beyond a single acquisition.

The company is pursuing a strategy designed to build an international group capable of participating across multiple industries and asset classes.

The proposed Golden Wolf acquisition is therefore not being positioned as the final destination.

It is being positioned as the beginning of the next phase.

A phase where financial markets meet gold.

Where trading meets real estate.

Where London connects with Dubai.

And where two brands become part of one global vision.

GOLdivex × GOLDEN WOLF

Two powerful brands. One global vision.

Led by Johan Rodallega.

From Colombia to the world.

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