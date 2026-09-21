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Home / Business / WorldSkills Shanghai 2026: India’s Largest-Ever Team Skill India Contingent Set for Global Debut; Naveen Jindal Backs Young Champions

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026: India’s Largest-Ever Team Skill India Contingent Set for Global Debut; Naveen Jindal Backs Young Champions

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ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India]/ Shanghai [China], September 21: The global stage is set for the WorldSkills Competition 2026, starting September 22, in Shanghai. Representing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, India’s largest-ever delegation—a 70-member Team Skill India contingent—will showcase its expertise across 63 skill categories at what is widely celebrated as the 'Olympics of Skills'.

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For the first time, India will compete in 11 cutting-edge, future-ready domains, including Drone Technology (Unmanned Aerial Systems), Software Testing, and Dental Prosthetics.

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Jindal Steel has joined hands as the Official Sponsor to empower these young skill champions representing the nation on the global stage.

Extending his warm wishes to the contingent, Shri Naveen Jindal, Kurukshetra MP and Chairman, Jindal Steel highlighted the spirit of youth empowerment and national progress:

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India’s young skill champions embody confidence, discipline, and the determination to excel. We are proud to support Team India as Jindal Steel stands shoulder to shoulder with them for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. I wish every competitor the very best as they showcase Indian talent and excellence before the world. Shanghai is an opportunity to show how far Indian skill can take us—go and make the nation proud!

The contingent reflects the core ethos of Kaushal Bharat, Kushal Bharat (Skilled India, Capable India), demonstrating the strength of Indian youth to perform and innovate at world-class standards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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