Wow! Chicken Launches 'Wow Wednesday' Nationwide to Boost Midweek Consumer Delight

New Delhi [India], June 3: What would you do for 8 perfectly crispy, golden fried chicken pieces at just INR369? If your answer is 'Kuch Bhi Karenge,' then Wow! Chicken's Wow! Wednesday is calling your name!
ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 3: What would you do for 8 perfectly crispy, golden fried chicken pieces at just INR369? If your answer is "Kuch Bhi Karenge," then Wow! Chicken's Wow! Wednesday is calling your name!

Every Wednesday, Wow! Chicken dishes out an irresistible deal - 8 pieces of their signature fried chicken for only Rs 369. It's a crunchy, juicy, and flavorful escape from the midweek slump - and honestly, a deal that's hard to beat.

Whether you're feeding your squad, sharing with family, or indulging solo, this weekday wonder is designed to delight your tastebuds without breaking your wallet. With its DVC tagline "Kuch Bhi Karenge," the brand captures the lengths fried chicken fans are ready to go for this unbeatable offer - skipping chores, dodging meetings, or braving traffic - just to grab their midweek fix.

"Wow! Wednesday is our signature weekday celebration. It's all about bringing excitement and incredible value right in the middle of the week," said Murali Krishnan , CMO & Co-Founder, Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd. . "With our 'Kuch Bhi Karenge' campaign, we've tapped into the fun, crazy love people have for our fried chicken - and this offer reflects that energy perfectly."

No codes. No coupons. Just pure fried chicken joy every Wednesday at all Wow! Chicken outlets nationwide.

Instagram Link : www.instagram.com/reel/DJ0xXi6TPav/?igsh=NnF3aTRyZGFpeHY3.

So this week, skip the boring meals and bring home a bucket full of flavour. Because when the offer's this good, you'd be like "Kuch Bhi Karenge" for it! Available across all Wow! Chicken and Eats outlets and major delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Wow! Eats,

Download the WOW! EATS App: 2wm.in/qv.

Wow! Chicken by Wow! Momo is India's own homegrown fried chicken brand, crafted to suit local tastes with bold seasonings, crunch-loaded textures, and generous portions. Focused on quality, value, and delight, Wow! Chicken is redefining the fried chicken experience - one bite at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

