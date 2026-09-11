WowNews24x7 Launches Mobile App, Bringing 50-Word News, Positive Perspectives and Ahead-in-Time Market Updates

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11: WowNews24x7, a global digital news platform with a strong focus on the Indian stock market and business news, has launched its mobile application on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Readers can download the app and access 24x7 news updates across India and the world.

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Based in Kolkata and built for a global audience, WowNews24x7 brings together crisp news, timely market updates, personalised content and inspiring stories across a wide range of categories.

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Founded by Mr. Mahesh Toshniwal, Life Success Coach and Founder of Just Imagine, WowNews24x7 has been created with a distinctive vision - to bring a positive, personalised and empowering perspective to news consumption, while helping readers stay ahead in time with timely market and business updates.

24x7 News. Anytime. Anywhere.

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WowNews24x7 keeps readers connected with important developments 24x7.

From Indian stock market movements and business developments to sports, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and global affairs, the platform brings fresh updates throughout the day.

The experience is designed to keep readers informed, connected and ahead of the moment, wherever they are.

50 Words. Crisp. Clear. Powerful.

At the heart of WowNews24x7 is its signature 50-word news format.

Each story delivers the essence of a development in approximately 50 words, creating a crisp and easy-to-consume news experience.

Readers can quickly discover what is happening, understand the key information and explore the stories that interest them.

50 words. One quick read. A world of information.

Specialised in Indian Stock Market News

A key strength of WowNews24x7 is its focus on Indian stock market and business news.

Markets move with information, and timely awareness can create a powerful edge. WowNews24x7 brings market developments, business updates and financial news together to help readers stay ahead in time and connected with the developments shaping India's financial landscape.

Alongside its market focus, the platform covers a broad spectrum of categories, including sports, technology, entertainment, lifestyle, world affairs and more.

FOMO to FMA — First Mover Advantage

One of WowNews24x7's distinctive features is FOMO to FMA.

Here, FMA stands for First Mover Advantage, reflecting the platform's focus on helping readers discover important market and business developments early.

The feature brings timely information to the forefront, helping readers feel informed, prepared and ahead of the curve.

FOMO → FMA

From Fear of Missing Out to First Mover Advantage.

A Positive Perspective on News

WowNews24x7 was born from a simple vision: to bring a positive perspective to the way people experience news.

News plays an important role in shaping how people understand the world. WowNews24x7 aims to complement this experience by bringing stories of achievement, innovation, progress, opportunity and inspiration into the daily news journey.

This philosophy comes from the platform's founder, Mr. Mahesh Toshniwal, whose work as a Life Success Coach and Founder of Just Imagine has focused on mindset, performance and human potential.

“Our vision with WowNews24x7 is to create a fresh relationship with news. We want people to stay informed, stay ahead in time and experience the positive side of what is happening around them. With our 50-word format, personalised news, market updates and inspiring stories, we are creating a news experience that is quick, relevant and uplifting.”

— Mr. Mahesh Toshniwal, Founder, WowNews24x7 & Just Imagine

Your News. Your Interests. Your Experience.

The WowNews24x7 app brings personalisation to the news experience.

Users can log in, select their interests and create a feed tailored to the subjects they enjoy following.

Whether their interests lie in Indian markets, business, sports, technology, entertainment, lifestyle or global affairs, the app brings relevant stories together in a personalised experience.

Flip. Swipe. Discover.

News discovery becomes interactive with the app's flip and swipe experience.

Users can smoothly move from one story to another, discover fresh updates and explore different categories through an intuitive mobile-first interface.

Save What Matters

The Save feature allows readers to bookmark stories that interest them and revisit them whenever they wish.

Share the News

With the Share feature, readers can instantly share stories with friends, family, colleagues and communities.

Dark Mode

The app also features Dark Mode, offering a comfortable and immersive reading experience across different settings and times of the day.

WOW Story — One Inspiring Story

Alongside daily news and market updates, WOW Story brings readers one inspiring story to enrich their day.

From remarkable people and achievements to innovative ideas and meaningful moments, WOW Story celebrates possibility, progress and human potential.

A New Way to Stay Informed and Stay Ahead

With its combination of 24x7 news updates, 50-word crisp news, specialised Indian stock market coverage, ahead-in-time market updates, personalisation, FOMO to FMA, WOW Story, flip-and-swipe discovery, Save, Share and Dark Mode, WowNews24x7 brings together a distinctive experience for the modern reader.

Based in Kolkata and built for a global audience, the platform combines a strong Indian market perspective with news from across the world.

Its promise is simple:

Stay Informed. Stay Positive. Stay Ahead.

Download WowNews24x7

The WowNews24x7 mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Download. Personalise. Discover. Stay Ahead.

About WowNews24x7

WowNews24x7 is a global digital news platform based in Kolkata, specialising in 24x7 news updates, crisp 50-word stories and ahead-in-time Indian stock market and business news, while covering a wide range of categories including sports, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and world affairs.

Founded by Mr. Mahesh Toshniwal, Life Success Coach and Founder of Just Imagine, WowNews24x7 aims to create a positive, personalised and engaging perspective to news consumption.

Its distinctive features include FOMO to FMA (First Mover Advantage), WOW Story, personalised news feeds, flip-and-swipe discovery, Save, Share and Dark Mode.

Media Contact

Nikita Jain

WowNews24x7

Email: info@wownews24x7.com

App Download & Social Channels

WowNews24x7 – App Download & Social Channels

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