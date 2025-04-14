PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14: Woxsen University has signed a formal partnership with Club Baloncesto Marin Peixegalego, a prominent professional basketball organization competing in Spain's esteemed LEB Oro division to build global connections in sports education.

This strategic collaboration is Woxsen's first formal alliance with a European sports institution for international initiatives designed to benefit students, athletes, and coaches on both sides.

Bilateral Partnership Highlight:

- Jointly organising of international basketball tournaments

- Talent exchange programs for students and athletes

- Scholarship pathways for promising student-athletes

- Coaching exchange programs to strengthen training approaches

"By engaging with an institute like Club Baloncesto Marin Peixegalego, we are creating platforms for cross-cultural learning, athletic growth and cultivating global competencies in our student community," said Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University. "It's about learning through experience, and developing the mindset needed to lead in a global environment--both on and off the court," he added.

Club Baloncesto Marin Peixegalego brings a strong culture of professional sport and youth development--qualities that align well with Woxsen's broader goals of nurturing well-rounded leaders through experiential and cross-cultural learning.

This collaboration adds another dimension to Woxsen's growing network of global partnerships, with a focus on combining academic learning with experiences in sports, diversity, and global connectivity.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663575/Woxsen_Sports_Academy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

