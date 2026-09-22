Woxsen University Named Among Top 5 Business Schools in Asia-Pacific by Bloomberg Businessweek 2026-27

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In another significant milestone, Woxsen University, Hyderabad has secured the No. 5 spot in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek B-School Rankings 2026–27. This ranking places Woxsen among other leading institutions, highlighting its growing presence on the global business education landscape. Woxsen has moved up one spot from last year, rising from No. 6 to No. 5 in the latest rankings.

The Bloomberg ranking methodology evaluates business schools through four distinct indexes: Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Compensation. The final ranking is based on inputs provided by students, alumni, and corporate recruiters together with employment and salary statistics. Woxsen University demonstrated specific strength by ranking 4th in the Learning, Networking, and Entrepreneurship categories, while securing the 8th position for Compensation.

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In May, Woxsen University's MBA program has also received a five-year renewal of its EFMD Global accreditation, highlighting its focus on innovation and experiential learning. Woxsen graduates have moved into careers across Consulting, Financial Services, and Manufacturing, with internships and case studies helping them gain practical industry experience. Graduate feedback also highlights the program's focus on connecting classroom learning with real-world industry needs.

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The Bloomberg site quotes one of the MBA graduates on what's best about the MBA programs at Woxsen University: "The best part of my MBA program was the practical learning through projects, internships, and case studies. It helped me improve my business knowledge, communication skills, and confidence for my career."

Based in Hyderabad, Woxsen University maintains partnerships with over 175+ global universities. The university's strategic approach centers on emerging industry requirements, preparing students to navigate shifting market dynamics through high-visibility industry exposure and new-age learning modules.

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About Woxsen University:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #5, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Media Contact:

Ahana Bose

ahana.bose@woxsen.edu.in

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