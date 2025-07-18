PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Woxsen University has achieved top national rankings across multiple disciplines in the Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025 for Top Professional Colleges of India. The rankings place Woxsen among the leading private institutions in the country, reflecting its academic strength, interdisciplinary approach, and focus on future-oriented education.

In the 2025 rankings, Woxsen University has once again demonstrated its academic excellence across diverse disciplines. The B.Arch program offered by the School of Architecture & Planning has been ranked 2nd among the top 30 private institutes in India. The B.Des (Hons.) in Fashion Design from the School of Arts & Design holds an impressive 3rd position among the top 25 private institutions. The BBA program under the School of Business has secured the 8th rank among the top 130 privateinstitutes, while the B.Tech program from the School of Technology stands at 12th out of the top 200 private institutes in India.

In addition to its rankings performance, Woxsen University has been prominently featured in Outlook magazine as an institution that sets the 'Gold Standard' for Advanced Learning Infrastructure and Industry-driven Curriculum in India. The feature recognises the university's approach to aligning academic learning with current industry standards and practices.

The Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025 are based on comprehensive parameters including academic quality, infrastructure, faculty qualifications, research productivity, and industry readiness. Woxsen's performance across these benchmarks reflects its steady growth and its evolving role in shaping the landscape of higher education in India.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

