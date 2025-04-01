Woxsen University Releases MBA Placement Report 2025 showing Strong Growth in Industry Demand

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1: Woxsen University has released its MBA Placement Report for the 2023-2025 batch, highlighting not only a steady growth in salary packages but also a diverse industry presence. This 2025 placements attracted 133 listed companies including 32 Fortune 500 companies, reaffirming Woxsen's growing industry reputation. With a 56% recruiter retention rate, top employers continue to place their trust in Woxsen's talent, reflecting strong corporate relationships and consistent student performance in the industry.

The placement trends indicate a growing demand for Woxsen graduates across dynamic sectors such as IT/ITES, BFSI, FMCG, EduTech, and E-Commerce. This year, students secured highly specialized roles such as Financial Analyst, Strategic Operations Specialist and Product Specialist, alongside the ever popular Business Development positions. This shift demonstrates the increasing industry preference for domain specific expertise and strategic problem solving skills.

With a gender ratio of 39% female and 61% male students from across 28 states, Woxsen University also continues to promote inclusivity and diversity in these roles.

Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, shared his thoughts on the 2025 MBA Placements, "This year's placements show a move towards a more strategic and career-driven path, with roles aligned to students' specializations. This approach ensures that graduates enter positions that match their academic expertise and set them up for long term success. The focus on specialization-driven job mapping strengthens Woxsen's role in shaping careers that matter in today's industry."

The placement report also highlights consistent year-on-year (YoY) growth in both Median and Overall Average CTC, reinforcing Woxsen University's upward trajectory in placements. Where the Median CTC grew from 8.00 LPA in 2022 to 9.1 LPA in 2025, the Overall Average CTC increased from 8.60 LPA in 2022 to 9.90 LPA in 2025, maintaining a positive trend and indicating rising employer confidence in Woxsen graduates.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen has secured Global Rank #101+ in QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024, Asia Pacific Rank #6 in Bloomberg Best B-school Ranking 2024, All India Rank #11 in Top Private B-School by BusinessWorld 2024 and also features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge.

