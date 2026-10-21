Woxsen University Signs Memorandum of Understanding with XPO to Strengthen Industry Engagement and Experiential Learning

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University, Hyderabad, and XPO, a global leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and create greater opportunities for students to gain practical industry exposure. The partnership will bring together XPO's industry expertise and Woxsen's academic capabilities through trainee programs, live projects, internships, industry visits, expert interactions and other initiatives focused on preparing students for the workplace.

As a part of the three-year partnership, students of Woxsen will have opportunities to work on merit-based trainee-programs, live industry projects, access relevant internship opportunities and participate in industry visits and interactions with XPO professionals in India. XPO will also engage with students through pre-placement talks and employer interactions, along with a preferred recruitment slot during the placement season. The company will further have the opportunity to provide inputs on curriculum relevance and emerging industry requirements, as well as design and deliver industry-led modules through Woxsen's 12 Value-Added Credits under the Applied Learning & Industry Interface pathway.

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The collaboration will extend to faculty and executive learning as well. Woxsen faculty will have opportunities to undertake 4–6-week industry engagements or projects at XPO in India, gaining first-hand exposure to emerging technologies and business practices that can enrich classroom learning. Woxsen will also work with XPO on management development programmes, customised executive education and certification programmes aligned with its learning and development requirements. XPO subject matter experts will participate in guest lectures and knowledge-sharing sessions, while dedicated representatives from both organisations will coordinate the partnership and identify further areas of collaboration.

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Speaking about the MoU, Dr V. J. Byra Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Woxsen University, said, "This strategic partnership with Fortune 500 giant, XPO, exemplifies Woxsen's commitment to disruptive, industry-integrated education. By uniting our academic rigour with XPO's global operational expertise, we ensure our students acquire practical skills that allow them to hit the ground running, adapt instantly to fast-evolving industry requirements, and deliver immediate value in high-demand roles."

Sameer Shaikh, Head of XPO India and Senior Director, Financial Shared Services & Technology, said, "At XPO, we believe strong industry-academia partnerships are essential to building the workforce of the future. Our collaboration with Woxsen University reflects our commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that bridge classroom knowledge with real-world business challenges. Through trainee programs, live projects, industry engagement and mentorship opportunities, we look forward to helping students develop the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global industry."

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The partnership reinforces Woxsen University's focus on connecting academic learning with industry experience and creating meaningful opportunities for students to engage with real-world business challenges. For XPO India, the collaboration offers an opportunity to engage with emerging talent, share industry expertise and contribute to the development of industry-ready professionals. The MoU is valid for an initial period of three years, with scope for extension by mutual consent.

About Woxsen University:

Woxsen University, Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #5, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

About XPO:

XPO, Inc. is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 586 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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