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Home / Business / WPI inflation climbs to 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August

WPI inflation climbs to 11.39% in September from 9.92% in August

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ANI
Updated At : 12:41 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation rose to 11.39 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2026, up from 9.92 per cent in August, in double digits, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The All India Wholesale Price Index for all commodities increased to 112.5 in September from 110.8 in the preceding month, reflecting an increase in wholesale prices across several key sectors.

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According to the release, the rise in WPI inflation was driven by mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, coal and lignite, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, rubber and plastic products, and electrical equipment.

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Among the major categories, Fuel and Power recorded the highest annual inflation rate at 25.85 per cent in September, compared to 22.93 per cent in August. The index for the segment rose to 110.5 from 108.3 during the period.

Inflation in Manufactured Products increased to 9.76 per cent in September from 8.37 per cent in August, while the index rose to 110.2 from 108.8.

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Primary Articles inflation also accelerated to 8.67 per cent in September from 7.76 per cent in the previous month, with the index increasing to 120.3 from 118.1.

The WPI Food Index, which has a weight of 24.99 per cent in the overall index, recorded an annual inflation rate of 8.66 per cent in September, up from 7.05 per cent in August.

The release clarified that the Food Index comprises Food Articles under the Primary Articles group and the Manufacture of Food Products category under Manufactured Products.

Regarding the previous month's data, the ministry said the final WPI index for July 2026 remained unchanged at 110.0, compared to the provisional figure. Consequently, the final WPI inflation rate for July stood at 9.78 per cent.

The final WPI index for July was compiled using a weighted response rate of 98.97 per cent, based on the 2022-23 base year. The provisional index for September was prepared with a weighted response rate of 83.4 per cent.

Separately, the All India Output Producer Price Index (PPI) for all commodities stood at 112.5 in September, compared to 110.8 in August.

Among individual sectors, the Output PPI for Mining and Quarrying rose to 129.2 in September from 122.0 in August. Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing increased to 118.7 from 116.5, while Manufactured Products rose to 111.0 from 109.7.

The Electricity index also increased to 92.0 in September from 90.9 in August.

The final output index for July 2026 remained unchanged at 109.9 compared to the provisional figure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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