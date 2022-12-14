WPI inflation declines to 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

After remaining in double digits for 19 months, the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation declined to 8.39 per cent in October. The inflation was 14.87 per cent in November 2021.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in November 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals and chemical products and paper and paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

A lower level of inflation recorded in November 2022 was last seen in February 2021, when WPI inflation was 4.83 per cent.

Inflation in food articles in November was 1.07 per cent against 8.33 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was (-) 20.08 per cent during the month compared to 17.61 per cent in October.