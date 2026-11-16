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Home / Business / WPI inflation rises to 12.29% in October on sharp spike in fuel, crude prices

WPI inflation rises to 12.29% in October on sharp spike in fuel, crude prices

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ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Wholesale price inflation accelerated to 12.29 per cent in October from 11.39 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp rise in fuel and power prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Inflation in the fuel and power group rose to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month, while primary articles inflation increased to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent. The rate of inflation in manufactured products, however, eased marginally to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent.

The ministry said that mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and food products were among the key drivers of wholesale price inflation during the month.

Within the fuel and power group, inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas surged to 70.80 per cent in October from 57.32 per cent in September. Mineral oils inflation rose to 45.57 per cent from 40.02 per cent, while electricity prices recorded inflation of 8.06 per cent compared with a contraction of 0.43 per cent in the previous month.

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Inflation in primary food articles stood at 8.26 per cent, up from 8.14 per cent in September.

However, the broader WPI Food Index, which includes food articles and manufactured food products, recorded inflation of 8.58 per cent, marginally lower than 8.66 per cent in the previous month.

Among manufactured products, inflation in basic metals rose to 17.21 per cent from 16.96 per cent, while chemicals and chemical products inflation increased to 17.53 per cent from 16.74 per cent. Inflation in manufactured food products eased to 9.24 per cent from 9.44 per cent.

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The cumulative wholesale inflation rate for April-October in the current financial year stood at 10.14 per cent, compared with a contraction of 0.30 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Fuel and power inflation during the period was 26.37 per cent, while manufactured products recorded 8.37 per cent.

The ministry said the October WPI figures are provisional and were compiled with a weighted response rate of 81.1 per cent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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