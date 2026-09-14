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Home / Business / WPI inflation rises to 9.92% in August on rising prices of food, fuel, manufactured items

WPI inflation rises to 9.92% in August on rising prices of food, fuel, manufactured items

Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05 per cent in August, from 6.65 per cent in July

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year. Photo for representation
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Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August, compared to 9.78 per cent in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Monday.

Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05 per cent in August, from 6.65 per cent in July.

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In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37 per cent, higher than 8.29 per cent in July.

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In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93 per cent.

"Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, manufacture of food products, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in August 2026," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said while releasing the WPI data.

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The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year as the West Asia war and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, pushed up global crude and fertiliser costs with a spillover effect on food prices.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee, last month, kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent and projected retail inflation at 5 per cent for FY27, citing deficient and uneven South-West monsoon amidst El Nino conditions.

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