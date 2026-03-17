DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / WPI inflation up 2.13% in February

WPI inflation up 2.13% in February

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The country’s total exports during April-February 2025-26 saw a 5.79 percent growth to $790.86 billion. File Photo
Advertisement

India’s total exports for February 2026 stood at $76.13 billion, reflecting a 11.05 per cent growth over the same period last year, which was estimated at $68.56 billion, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

Advertisement

The total imports for February 2026 is estimated at $ 80.09 billion, registering a 21.64 per cent growth compared to the February 2025, the data shows.

Advertisement

The country’s total exports during April-February 2025-26 saw a 5.79 percent growth to $790.86 billion. Imports for the same period rose to 7.37 percent to $900.51 billion. The growth can be attributed to the robust performance in sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, gems and jewellery and agri-based products.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts