Wrong Survey Data Costs Developers Months and Money. Zenith Infra Group Promises Accountability Beyond Handover

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Zenith Infra Group, a bootstrapped consultancy firm founded by FMS Delhi alumnus Aman Mehta and his father, NK Mehta, gives infrastructure developers one accountable team for everything needed before construction starts, from soil investigation to topographic and DGPS surveys. The company reports a 40% saving in delivery time compared with conventional methods using advanced technology.

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The problem

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* Pre-construction work is split across several vendors, and many lack experienced teams with real technical depth.

* Wrong work often comes to light only months later, after designs and construction have moved ahead.

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* The client pays twice, in rework and in delays, and their hard-earned money is lost.

How Zenith solves it

Zenith stays accountable from the first conversation to long after the work is done.

1) 1.Understand the problem: the team first learns the client’s requirement.

2) 2.Visit the site: engineers study the terrain and constraints before fixing the method.

3) 3.Align with your engineers: the team explains its approach to the client’s engineers before work begins.

4) 4.Deliver: accurate, construction-ready outputs that teams can use directly.

5) 5.Stay accountable: support continues after handover.

For terrain mapping, Zenith combines satellite imagery or drone imagery with DGPS Survey and Total Station Survey measurements taken on site, so maps are produced faster and checked against the real ground.

From satellite imagery to a DGPS-validated terrain model.

Proof

* 40% saving in delivery time compared with conventional survey methods.

* Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Topography survey of about 70 acres covered in 7 days on steep, densely vegetated terrain.

* Other Projects include a 196 MW hydro project in Kullu, the Shakur Basti railway station in Delhi, an international convention centre in Faridabad and a hospital in Rohini.

“A wrong survey doesn’t show up on day one. It shows up months later as rework and cost overruns. We built Zenith so clients understand our approach before work starts, get data they can build on, and know someone is accountable even after the work is done.”

N K Mehta, Founder, Zenith Infra Group

Who we are

* NK Mehta: 25+ years in land surveying, 100+ projects across dams, buildings, railways and transmission lines, with experience at L&T and Gammon and on projects for Powergrid, NTPC and NHAI.

* Aman Mehta: leads technology and client relationships. B.Tech, DTU; MBA, FMS Delhi; previously at HCCB and Capgemini.

Our services

Soil investigation, topographic survey, DGPS Survey, Total Station survey, contour survey, layout survey, drone survey, transmission line survey, hydrology study and DTM creation for railways, dams, highways and other infrastructure.

Our motto

“Accurate Data. Stronger Infrastructure.”

Contact

Aman Mehta, Co-founder, Zenith Infra Group

Email: hellozenith01@gmail.com

Phone: +91 9999952336

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zenithinfragroup/

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