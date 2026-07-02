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New Delhi [India], July 2: Nikhil Kamath opens his conversation with Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, with a question most heads of state are rarely asked directly: how does it feel to be in power? What follows moves from personal discipline to the structure of great-power conflict, carried by a guest whose training shapes everything he says next. Christodoulides is a historian who became president, and he reads the present the way he was trained to read the past -- for pattern, not headline.

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Christodoulides argues that Cyprus's defining fact is geography -- a country sitting at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf and Africa, which he says shaped his decision to study in the United States and his read of India as a natural partner. Asked what it would take to run his country the way a chief executive runs a company, he points to two commitments he treats as non-negotiable regardless of a citizen's income or location -- equal access to education and equal access to healthcare -- and says that, not election wins, is how he measures whether he is actually succeeding.

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His own path into politics ran through diplomacy rather than a party machine -- government spokesperson, then Foreign Minister, before becoming President in 2023. He credits that career with a specific discipline: understand what the other side needs before raising what you need.

That same instinct for structure over slogan carries into the episode's central argument: that the international system built after the Second World War no longer reflects the world in 2026. The UN Security Council, he argues, still reflects the great powers of that war rather than today's -- India is now the world's largest democracy and fourth-largest economy, Brazil plays an increasingly central regional role, and neither holds a permanent seat. The institutions currently governing global affairs, as he puts it, were built for a set of realities that no longer exist.

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The same critique extends beyond geopolitics. Christodoulides tells Kamath that if artificial intelligence displaces a large share of today's workforce, governments may eventually have to nationalise the companies that dominate the technology, or introduce some form of universal basic income -- otherwise, he says, people may simply end up "walking into these companies with bricks." Systems built for one world don't automatically adjust for the next, and waiting for them to catch up carries a cost.

Kamath doesn't let the argument rest at the level of institutional critique. He raises a recent exchange between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, in which Trump invoked the ancient Greek idea now known as the Thucydides Trap -- that wars are rarely caused by bad leaders, but by structure, pride, and the moment a rising power is taken seriously as a challenger to an incumbent one. Christodoulides doesn't dispute the premise. What he pushes back on is the conclusion: the framework within which states compete, he argues, is what decides whether that competition ends in war or simply in rivalry.

His answer centres on India -- not primarily for its economic weight, but because he sees it as a rare example of a major power committed to multilateralism without acting unilaterally. Pressed by Kamath on whether reforming institutions can actually change outcomes, Christodoulides proposes starting regionally rather than globally: a new architecture modelled on the 1975 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, linking India, the Gulf, the Middle East and Europe on what he repeatedly calls a positive agenda, built to attract participation rather than isolate any one country. He points to the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, concluded this January and the largest either side has ever signed, as evidence the model already works when the incentives align.

Introducing the episode, Kamath said the conversation left him "with more questions than answers," describing Christodoulides as someone who "made me redefine my idea of what a politician can be": "Nikos isn't a politician who knows history. He's a historian who became the President of the Republic of Cyprus." On what holding power actually requires, Christodoulides put it simply: "You need to decide without thinking the next elections, but thinking the next generations."

The episode is available now on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSB58m7Xwhg

About People by WTF

People by WTF is a global podcast platform hosted by Nikhil Kamath, featuring in-depth conversations with leaders across business, policy, technology, culture and academia. The show explores long-term institutional, technological and economic questions shaping global society through candid, high-signal dialogue. Past guests include Elon Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, Martin Escobari, and Ranbir Kapoor.

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