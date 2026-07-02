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New Delhi [India], July 2: As Indian companies stay private longer and build significant value before listing, Wealth Wisdom India Pvt Ltd (WWIPL) has launched Beyond the Exchange: Understanding India's Private Markets, a structured educational guide aimed at helping retail and high-net-worth investors make sense of an asset class that has historically been the preserve of institutions and insiders.

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With enterprise value increasingly being created in the pre-IPO phase, investor interest in unlisted shares, ESOP transactions, and Preipo securities has grown sharply, but knowledge infrastructure has lagged behind access.

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Beyond the Exchange addresses that gap directly. The guide covers the structural differences between listed and private market investing, a three-stage value creation framework (early growth, pre-IPO, and public listing), due diligence methodology, valuation discipline, taxation basics, and liquidity pathways. Real-world examples, including BSE Limited and Bikaji Foods International, illustrate how early private market entry translated into a larger share of the value creation journey for informed investors.

"India's private markets are no longer a niche segment reserved for institutions and insiders. As more companies stay private for longer, investors need access not just to opportunities, but to knowledge," said Krishna Patwari, Founder & Managing Director of WWIPL. "Beyond the Exchange is designed to demystify this space, explaining the ecosystem, the due diligence process, and empowering investors to make decisions based on research, not speculation, he added

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The publication also spotlights WWIPL's proprietary research infrastructure, including PRIMEX 40, India's first private market index tracking leading unlisted companies, alongside financial ratio databases, historical pricing tools, and annual report repositories.

Download Link: Beyond the Exchange - by WWIPL

Beyond the Exchange is available as an educational resource and does not constitute investment advice.

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