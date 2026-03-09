X-PHY Inc Appoints RoBridgeAI as Official Channel Partner for India

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware cybersecurity specialist, X-PHY Inc, today announced a strategic channel partnership with RoBridgeAI, a deep-tech venture backed by the Rajalakshmi Group. Under the agreement, RoBridgeAI is appointed as an authorised channel partner for X-PHY's AI-embedded cybersecurity suite of products and solutions across India.

The partnership reinforces X-PHY's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions that advocate for a defense-in-depth approach to cybersecurity – starting from the physical infrastructure. The approach enables autonomous threat detection, prevention, and response - an increasingly critical capability as organisations face sophisticated attacks, AI-powered threats, and stringent data protection requirements.

Backed by the Rajalakshmi Group, RoBridgeAI brings to the partnership access to advanced R&D infrastructure and an established customer base across manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure sectors in India.

"We are proud to welcome RoBridgeAI into our X-PHY partner ecosystem," said Ms Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of X-PHY Inc., "The group's proven technical expertise, strong industry reach, and shared vision for transforming digital security make them an ideal partner in scaling our presence in India - a market that is rapidly advancing in AI adoption and data security demands."

"As India's digital economy scales, cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an afterthought, rather it must be foundational," said Mr Surya Prakash, Country Manager of RoBridgeAI. "This partnership with X-PHY aligns strongly with our vision of delivering security by design. By bringing AI-embedded, hardware-level protection to Indian enterprises and public sector organisations, we are enabling a proactive, resilient security posture that safeguards critical systems and data from the ground up."

India represents a significant growth opportunity for advanced cybersecurity solutions, with the country's cybersecurity market projected to reach USD 6.56 billion in 2026, growing at an annual rate of 18%.

Through this partnership, RoBridgeAI will bring the full range of X-PHY cybersecurity solutions to the Indian market. These include the X-PHY Cybersecure Solid State Drive (SSD), an AI-embedded SSD that provides autonomous threat detection and response, secure laptops designed to protect endpoints from the hardware level, the X-PHY Deepfake Detector, and enterprise-grade solutions built to defend mission-critical data infrastructure.

For enterprise customers, X-PHY's solutions are managed centrally through the X-PHY Management Console, a unified overseer that enables real-time monitoring and control, delivering an integrated ecosystem anchored on immutable, physical-layer cybersecurity.

About X-PHY Inc

X-PHY Inc is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions that protect data at its core. Built on the principle of Security by Design, X-PHY embeds protection directly at the physical layer for proactive, autonomous, and real-time defense against evolving cyber threats. Headquartered in California, USA, X-PHY Inc was established in 2021 and has since developed a growing portfolio of over 50 patents, reinforcing its commitment to innovative AI-embedded security at the hardware level. The company's patented solutions safeguard endpoints, servers, and data centers, ensuring zero-trust resilience across industries.

X-PHY Inc is part of the Flexxon Group, a leader in hardware engineering and memory solutions, leveraging its legacy of innovation and expertise in secure storage to build cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies for the digital world.

For more information, please visit:

X-PHY: x-phy.com

Flexxon: flexxon.com

About RoBridgeAI

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Chennai, RoBridgeAI is a deep-tech innovation company powered by Rajalakshmi Group. With expertise in AI, IoT, robotics, and Industry 4.0, RoBridgeAI transforms research into scalable solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, and electric mobility.

For more information, please visit: robridgelabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928782/image1.jpg

