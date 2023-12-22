X users face hour-long outage

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

Social media platform X suffered an outage for over one hour on Thursday, as users complained about non-accessibility of posts on the platform. The services were back and posts became visible after sometime, but some users were unable to see several of their posts in recent past on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

