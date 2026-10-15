XAT 2027 Application Edit Window Opens October 16-17

SMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 15: With registrations for XAT 2027 still open, candidates who have already submitted their applications will have an opportunity to review their information and make permitted corrections on October 16 and 17, 2026.

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During the two-day edit window, applicants can log in to the XAT 2027 application dashboard to review their submitted forms and update details relating to academic qualifications, work experience, test city preferences and other personal information. Registered email IDs and mobile numbers cannot be changed, as these are the primary contact details used to communicate with candidates.

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Candidates are advised to check every entry carefully and submit any corrections before the edit window closes.

Dr. Rahul K. Shukla, faculty, General Management Area, and Convenor, XAT and Admissions, said, “The application edit window gives candidates an important opportunity to review their submitted information and correct any errors, where permitted. Even a minor mistake can lead to avoidable difficulties later. We therefore encourage aspirants who have not yet completed their applications to submit them before the edit window opens, so they can use this opportunity to verify their details. All applicants should log in, review their forms carefully and ensure that the information they have provided is accurate.”

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Key Details of the XAT 2027 Application Edit Window

- Edit window: October 16, 2026, 00:00 hrs to October 17, 2026, 23:59 hrs

- Eligibility: Candidates who have submitted their XAT 2027 applications

- Editable details: Academic qualifications, work experience, test city preferences and other personal details

- Non-editable details: Email ID and mobile number

- How to edit: Log in to the XAT 2027 application dashboard

- Official website: https://xatonline.in

Applicants should complete and submit any changes within the specified period so that their forms reflect accurate information. Those who have not yet applied can register until December 6, 2026, through the official XAT website. The examination is scheduled for January 3, 2027.

XAT 2027 welcomes aspirants from a wide range of academic disciplines and professional backgrounds.

About XAT

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Accepted by more than 250 B-schools and administered in over 100 test cities across India, XAT is the country’s oldest MBA/PGDM entrance examination.

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