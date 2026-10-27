XAT 2027: Your Final Official Mock Test Is Here! Mark October 31 and November 1 on Your Calendar

SMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 27: The countdown to XAT 2027 is on, and aspirants now have one more opportunity to test their preparation before the big day. XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the dates for the third and final official XAT 2027 mock test, scheduled for October 31 and November 1, 2026. The mock test will give eligible aspirants another opportunity to experience the XAT testing environment, assess their preparation and identify areas for improvement ahead of the actual examination.

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Candidates who complete their XAT 2027 application by October 28, 2026, will be eligible to access the final mock test. Aspirants who have not yet completed their applications are encouraged to meet the deadline to take advantage of this preparation opportunity.

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The final mock test will offer candidates access to three mock papers within a 48-hour window, allowing them to attempt the papers at their convenience during the scheduled period. Beyond practising questions, candidates will also receive a comparative rank analysis, helping them understand how their performance measures up against other test-takers.

Designed to familiarise aspirants with the examination interface and test environment, the mock test will allow candidates to evaluate their approach, identify strengths and weaknesses, and refine their preparation strategy. The comparative analysis can further help them assess where they stand and determine which areas require additional attention.

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Key Details of the XAT 2027 Final Official Mock Test

- Mock Test Dates: October 31 and November 1, 2026

- Practice Window: 12:00 AM on October 31 to 11:59 PM on November 1, 2026

- Duration: 48 hours

- Format: Three practice papers

- Additional Feature: Comparative rank analysis

- Eligibility: Candidates who complete their XAT 2027 application by October 28, 2026

- Official Mock Test Website: https://xatonline.in/mocktest/

- XAT 2027 Examination Date: January 3, 2027

With the actual XAT 2027 examination scheduled for January 3, 2027, the final mock test offers aspirants a timely opportunity to assess their readiness and make their remaining preparation time more productive.

Aspirants are encouraged to complete their applications before the October 28 deadline and refer to the official XAT website for registration details, mock-test access and further examination-related updates.

About XAT

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) members. Accepted by more than 250 B-Schools and held across over 100 test cities in India, XAT is the oldest MBA/PGDM entrance examination in the country. The exam is conducted in a single slot with no score normalisation, and is supported by mock tests, webinars, and preparation sessions.

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