VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: Generative AI is changing the game for digital content creation. From images and video to advertising and social media, generative AI is impacting more and different creative processes.

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However, creating a piece of content rarely ends with the first image or video. The creator may need to edit the media, add a voice-over, turn it into an ad, and then prep and publish different versions of the content on social media. For businesses and agencies, that often means working in multiple tools before a campaign even launches.

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Xelta has emerged as the Best AI Video Generator of 2026 and one of the Best AI Image Generator of 2026, unifies these creative processes in its AI creative platform, which includes image and video creation and editing, storytelling, ad production, and social media publishing. The platform aims to streamline visual content production for creators, brands, agencies, marketers, and businesses.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Xelta.ai offers more than 100 AI models and includes products such as AI Films, AI Studio, AI Ads, and SocialVerse.

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From First Idea to Final Post, Xelta.ai Brings It Together

Creating an image or video is often only the beginning of the process. A marketing team may need to edit the video, add a voiceover, create an ad, generate social media posts, and publish the content. This is where Xelta.ai fits in.

Xelta.ai promises to unify the workflow so that users can go from concept to finished product in one place.

The platform includes tools for:

1) AI Films: Create films, microdramas, trailers, microcourses and other video content.

2) AI Studio: Edit videos, create AI avatars, remove video backgrounds and use other video tools.

3) AI Ads: Create ad content with tools such as Ad Studio, UGC Ads and URL to Ads.

4) SocialVerse: Create reels and manage content for social media platforms.

5) Creative Tools: Work with images, backgrounds, faces, websites and other digital assets.

By connecting these functions, Xelta.ai is designed to reduce the need to switch between multiple platforms during a single project.

Built for Creators, Brands and Businesses

Xelta.ai is not only focused on individual creators. The platform is also aimed at marketing teams, agencies, brands, and businesses.

It offers generative tools for video, reels, graphics, voices, AI avatars, short stories, and social content. Meanwhile, marketing teams can take advantage of the AI-powered graphic design tools for ads, products, social content creation, and other tasks. For businesses, Xelta can also generate product videos, promotional content, and more.

Essentially, if you need more content but don’t have an entire in-house team dedicated to its production, these tools can help you get there. By giving you access to multiple creative tools, Xelta eliminates the need to rely on several different platforms to get the job done.

A Stronger Focus on AI Storytelling

Xelta.ai is also expanding into AI-based storytelling.

In the company’s lineup, there are apps for creating Microdrama, Anime Microdrama, Microcourse, and Comic Flow. These tools are designed for different types of digital stories and short-form content.

The platform also includes movie trailer and cinematic video tools.

All this suggests that the market for AI tools is moving beyond image and video creation and is going into more comprehensive domains involving the production of longer-form film formats and other kinds of creative content.

Making AI Ads Easier to Create

Advertising is another essential aspect of the Xelta.ai platform.

Developing an ad campaign involves multiple steps: a company has to research a product, write a copy for the ad, create images, edit a video, and prepare various versions for different social networks.

Xelta.ai has introduced tools for each of the enumerated steps in its AI Ads section. Its tools include:

- Ad Studio for creating ad content

- URL to Ads for turning product links into ad creatives

- UGC Ads for user-generated-content style videos

- Instant Ad for quick ad creation

-Flash Ad and Prime Ad for different ad formats

The goal is to give brands and marketing teams a faster way to develop advertising creatives.

Connecting AI Content Creation With Social Media

Creating content is only one part of digital marketing. Once content is ready, it also needs to reach the intended audience.

That’s why Xelta.ai’s SocialVerse brings together AI content creation and social media publishing, allowing businesses to create their reels, prepare their assets for the required platforms (such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube), and publish them.

The platform also supports social media scheduling and publishing tools. This gives users a way to manage more of the content process in one place.

For creators and marketing teams that publish frequently, having creation and publishing tools within the same platform could reduce the need to move content between separate services.

Bringing Many AI Tools Into One Platform

The number of AI tools available for creative work has grown rapidly. The sheer number and variety are overwhelming. There are image tools, video tools, audio tools, graphic design tools, advertising tools, social media tools, and much more.

While this gives users more options, it can also create a fragmented workflow.

Users may have to download and upload files between different applications, and creative teams may have to deal with juggling multiple accounts and subscriptions.

Xelta.ai is taking on this challenge by introducing an aggregated solution, which brings together all the creative production tools required into one unified interface.

The platform covers areas such as:

- AI image generation

- AI video generation

- AI image and video editing

- AI audio

- AI design

- AI marketing

- AI advertising

- AI e-commerce

- AI social media

- AI animation

The company says more than 1 million creations have already been made on its platform and that users can access more than 100 AI models through its creative tools.

For creators and businesses, having these tools in one place can make it simpler to handle parts of a content project.

Who Can Use Xelta.ai?

Xelta.ai is aimed at a wide group of users.

Creators can use it for reels, images, stories, voiceovers, and avatars. Filmmakers can use its video and storytelling workflows.

It can be used by brands to design product images, advertisements, and promotional videos. Moreover, agencies can utilize it to prepare assets for multiple clients.

Media houses can shorten their videos using this tool. Additionally, it can be used by educators to develop microcourses and explainers.

Besides these applications, small businesses can use it for fundamental marketing functions, such as social media graphic design, video production for ads, and website creation, etc.

Xelta.ai also offers website creation and personal branding tools, giving users additional ways to build their online presence.

Xelta.ai's 2030 Business Ambition

Xelta.ai is building its platform with a long-term goal. The company aims to become a billion-dollar company by 2030.

Its growth strategy is multifaceted, as the company looks to capitalize on the demand for AI-generated content, digital marketing and advertising, social media, AI-powered narrative and creative production, and much more.

Rather than simply adding more AI models, the company is focused on connecting different tools into broader creative workflows.

Through this, the company enables users to begin with an idea and take it through various phases of development, including imagery, video, voice-over, editing, advertising, and publishing.

With the rise of companies looking to use and integrate various elements of artificial intelligence into their creative and marketing processes, Xelta looks to serve as an umbrella organization for such a system.

About Xelta.ai

Xelta.ai is a generative AI ecosystem and creative operating system designed for creators, marketers, agencies, brands, and businesses.

The platform brings together tools for image and video creation, audio, editing, storytelling, advertising and social media. Its product ecosystem includes AI Films, AI Ads, AI Studio and SocialVerse.

The company focuses on making AI creative tools easier to access while bringing more parts of the content production process into one platform.

Media Contact:

Xelta.ai

Website: https://xelta.ai/

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