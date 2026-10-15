xfactrs Brings Revenue Assurance to Services Companies

BusinessWire India

Cupertino (California) [US], October 15: xfactrs, an Agentic Revenue Assurance platform, announced the expansion of its platform to professional services companies, systems integrators and technology services organizations, bringing continuous revenue leakage and anomaly detection to the services industry.

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For services companies, revenue leakage hides in the gaps between what’s sold, contracted, delivered, and billed. Mismatched SOW rates, unbilled work, scope changes without change orders, missed milestone invoices, and unapplied rate increases quietly erode revenue and margins. At scale, seemingly small exceptions can add up to significant revenue and margin impact.

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John Ragsdale, former Distinguished Researcher at TSIA and former Vice President and Research Director at Forrester Research, has previously estimated that revenue leakage in services organizations can reach approximately 25%.

Services organizations have an enormous amount of revenue moving through people, projects, contracts and systems. Without visibility across that lifecycle, significant revenue can fall through the cracks between what was contracted, delivered and ultimately billed,” said John Ragsdale.

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xfactrs applies continuous Revenue Assurance across this lifecycle by connecting data from CRM, contracts and SOWs, PSA and project systems, time and expense platforms, ERP, invoicing and collections. The AI controls and anomaly detection continuously compare what should have happened with what actually happened.

“Services revenue has a unique challenge. The contract, project, timesheet, resource and invoice may each sit in a different system,” said Ravin Checker, CEO of xfactrs. “The leakage often happens between those systems. Revenue Assurance gives services companies a way to continuously validate that what they sold and delivered is actually making its way to the invoice and ultimately to revenue.”

Revenue leakage in services companies can stem from unbilled hours, incorrect rates, missed milestones, unapproved scope changes, missed price escalations, unbilled subcontractor costs, and invoice adjustments. Revenue Assurance continuously detects these gaps across the services lifecycle, before they erode margins or surface during month-end reviews.

Additional Resources:

- Revenue Assurance for Services Companies The Playbook

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