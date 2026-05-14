Xflow Becomes the First Cross-Border Payments Platform to Bring Compliant Stablecoin Acceptance to Indian Businesses

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 14: Xflow, India's leading cross-border payments infrastructure company, today announced the launch of a pilot that enables Indian businesses to accept payments in USDC and USDT from anywhere in the world, and compliantly convert them to INR.

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This solution allows stable-native platforms and cross-border payment providers to offer stablecoin acceptance as a payment method for their customers without the platforms or their customers holding, managing, or taking custody of stablecoins. The stablecoin leg stays entirely outside India. Only fiat enters India, via an AD Category I bank, with full compliance documentation.

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A growing set of global businesses are making payments in stablecoins. For Indian MSMEs, service exporters, SaaS companies, this has created a barrier as there is no compliant mechanism to accept stablecoin payments for trade transactions and bring them into India. Xflow has heard directly from Indian businesses that have lost customers because of this gap. To address this, Xflow has partnered with overseas licensed player to accept and off-ramp stablecoins on behalf of Indian businesses, entirely outside India, and then bring the resulting funds into India through traditional, regulated fiat rails.

"Indian businesses should not be losing business because their international customers want to pay in stablecoins. Building a seamless & compliant money-movement infrastructure for exporters is exactly what Xflow is here to do. We are quite excited about this release and have initially rolled this out to select platforms, giving their users the best of both worlds by supporting stablecoin transactions compliantly," -- Anand Balaji, Co-Founder, Xflow.

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Platforms that already offer stablecoin wallets to customers - enabling them to receive payments from end-users - can now compliantly bring those payments into India. Xflow's cross-border stack handles the entire off-ramp and settlement flow, so platforms can offer their customers a complete stablecoin-to-INR solution without building compliance infrastructure themselves. Xflow will soon roll this pilot out to all stable native platforms.

About XFlow

The 21st century world of international commerce is hobbled by a 20th century experience for cross border payments. XFlow is a financial services and infrastructure company that wants to dramatically upgrade the cross border payments experience for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers to mid-market enterprises and all the way to large platform enterprises servicing millions of customers. XFlow's name reflects its mission - cross-border payments that flow smoothly and transparently. XFlow is built and run by payments industry veterans, Anand Balaji and Ashwin Bhatnagar, bringing together deep payment industry experience and rich technology domain expertise. XFlow enjoys solid financial footing and is funded by leading international investors, including Lightspeed, General Catalyst and Stripe.

For more information, visit: www.xflowpay.com

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