xFusion Joins the Linux Foundation to Support Open Source Innovation

PRNewswire

Prague [Czech Republic], October 7: Open Source Summit Europe — xFusion, a leading global provider of AI computing infrastructure, today announced that it has joined the Linux Foundation, the world's leading organization for open source collaboration, as a Silver member. As part of its engagement, xFusion is also participating in the SODA Foundation, the Linux Foundation community focused on data and AI infrastructure. Through its membership, xFusion plans to engage with open source communities working across cloud and AI infrastructure and contribute technical expertise informed by its work in computing systems, infrastructure efficiency and operations.

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As both an AI infrastructure provider and an active open source contributor, xFusion also plans to deepen its engagement with upstream open source communities supporting cloud and AI infrastructure. This work will inform the continued development and interoperability of FusionOS while creating opportunities for xFusion engineers to contribute to relevant community-led projects. As enterprises deploy increasingly heterogeneous AI environments — spanning multiple accelerators, foundation models, inference engines and software platforms — the industry is still developing common, open methodologies for measuring, managing and optimizing AI infrastructure. Through the Linux Foundation and its communities, xFusion will collaborate with technology companies, researchers and enterprise users worldwide to help develop open benchmarks, reference architectures and operational best practices for enterprise AI infrastructure.

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xFusion's open source participation is anchored by the xFusion Singapore Open Lab, the company's global open innovation hub. Located in Singapore, one of the world's leading technology and business hubs connecting East and West, the Open Lab provides a neutral platform where AI hardware, foundation models, software platforms, researchers, enterprises and open source communities from different innovation ecosystems can collaborate, evaluate and benchmark technologies using open methodologies.

"AI infrastructure can only reach its full potential through open collaboration. The industry needs vendor-neutral methodologies to measure, manage and optimize increasingly diverse AI environments," said Fan RuiQi, CTO & President of Central Research Department, xFusion. "Joining the Linux Foundation allows us to work with the global community to build those foundations — and through our Singapore Open Lab, to provide a neutral platform where innovations from across the world's technology ecosystems advance together."

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"xFusion builds infrastructure that AI runs on, and it's putting its benchmarking and observability work into open projects where others can build on it," said Michael Dolan, SVP of Legal and Strategic Programs, Linux Foundation. "We welcome them to the Linux Foundation and building on prior collaborations like SODA Foundation."

Building on its AI inference benchmarking research, xFusion is developing an open framework for AI Infrastructure Efficiency & Intelligence — bringing standardized observability, benchmarking, efficiency measurement and operational intelligence to heterogeneous AI environments. Aitra, an open reference platform incubating under the SODA Foundation, is among the first implementations of this vision.

Through its membership, xFusion intends to:

- Contribute to Linux Foundation projects and working groups focused on AI infrastructure operations, observability and benchmarking, including within the SODA Foundation.

- Contribute technical expertise and code to relevant upstream projects.

- Engage the SODA Foundation community on open approaches to AI infrastructure efficiency and operations.

- Use the xFusion Singapore Open Lab to support collaborative research, testing and benchmarking.

- Advance open benchmarking methodologies for AI inference performance and infrastructure efficiency.

- Continue to develop Aitra as an open reference implementation under SODA Foundation governance.

About xFusion

XFUSION INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. (xFusion) is a leading global provider of computing infrastructure, smart energy solutions, and related services. Driven by the vision "Let Computing Serve You Better," xFusion focuses on creating value for its customers and partners, accelerating digital transformation across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Singapore, xFusion has a substantial global presence, including 8 research centers, 7 regional offices, and 6 Global Technical Assistance Centers (GTACs). xFusion's commitment to providing innovative computing and energy solutions has enabled it to serve over 10,000 customers in more than 110 countries and regions, including the telecom, finance, internet, transportation, and energy sectors.

The xFusion Global Supply Center in Penang, Malaysia, is designed for an annual production capacity of 200,000 servers, encompassing xFusion's complete product portfolio. The center's streamlined logistics and delivery capabilities ensure timely and efficient service to customers worldwide. This strategic location allows xFusion to optimize its operations, guaranteeing the highest quality standards and efficient delivery of its products and services.

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