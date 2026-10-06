VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Xhadow Media, the New Delhi-based consulting agency, has released "Rishta", an AI ad film made in collaboration with ASUS and AMD. The film promotes the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card, built on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture, and stars Sanvii, whose family introduces her to an unusual prospective groom: a workstation GPU.

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Sanvii (@me.sanvii) is an Indian AI virtual influencer created and managed by Xhadow Media, with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. In "Rishta", an AI influencer sells the hardware that runs AI.

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The film was released on Instagram on September 26, 2026, and crossed 1 million views in under 24 hours. Instead of benchmark charts, the campaign shows the product through everyday moments, with every scene built around a real AI task running locally on the card.

Key highlights

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- "Rishta" is an AI ad film starring Sanvii, an Indian AI virtual influencer with more than 150,000 Instagram followers

- Made in collaboration with ASUS and AMD for the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation graphics card

- Released on Instagram on September 26, 2026, and crossed 1 million views in under 24 hours

- Current reach: 2M+ views, 100K+ likes, 300K+ shares, 9K+ saves and 800+ comments

- Developed entirely by Xhadow Media through its in-house AI production pipeline, with a cast of eight AI-generated characters

A rishta with a difference

Sanvii's mother finds her a match, and the photo on the biodata is a graphics card. What follows is the classic Indian rishta meeting, where every relative tests the prospective groom. Nani asks him to recreate a wedding photo she never had, Papa switches off the Wi-Fi to see if he still answers, and Chachu hands him a bug he has been stuck on for days.

By the end, each test has shown a real AI capability running locally on the card, and Sanvii gives her answer: "My perfect match."

An AI influencer, selling the hardware that runs AI

The idea started with a simple observation: the face of the campaign is herself AI. Sanvii is a digital creation, and the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700 is hardware built to run AI models on a desktop. Pairing the two gave the campaign a built-in twist that a human celebrity could not offer.

The arranged-marriage format solved a second problem. Workstation GPUs are usually marketed through specifications and performance charts that mean little outside a technical audience. By letting a family "interview" the product, the film shows what local AI does in everyday terms: a lost photograph recreated, a family recipe saved, a working day made lighter.

ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700

The ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700 is a workstation graphics card that ASUS describes as built for AI-driven workflows. It is powered by the AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, which uses AMD's RDNA 4 architecture with 128 AI accelerators and 32GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. That memory capacity is what allows larger AI models to run locally on a single desktop card.

ASUS's Turbo version adds a slim two-slot, blower-style cooler that pushes heat out of the case, along with a die-cast shroud and backplate and a 304 stainless steel bracket. ASUS positions the card for AI developers who want to run memory-intensive models locally, including in multi-GPU workstations.

The tests in the film reflect workflows the card supports: image generation with ComfyUI and Z-Image-Turbo, offline chat with local language models in LM Studio, AI-assisted coding with Qwen3-Coder-30B in VS Code, translation, custom model training with PyTorch on AMD ROCm, and workflow automation with n8n and gpt-oss-20b.

Made entirely in-house with AI

"Rishta" was developed end to end by Xhadow Media using its in-house AI production pipeline. The characters, the family home, the product sequences and the soundtrack were all created with generative AI.

The pipeline kept a cast of eight distinct characters consistent in face and costume across every scene. The film itself is a product of the same kind of AI work the card is built to accelerate.

Campaign results

Within days of its September 26 release, “Rishta” gained strong traction on Instagram, recording 2M+ views, 300K+ shares, 100K+ likes, 9K+ saves, and 800+ comments, reflecting significant audience engagement and reach.

That adds up to more than 400,000 interactions. With roughly one share for every seven views, audiences treated a workstation GPU ad as something worth sending to family and friends. The result shows how a virtual influencer and a culturally rooted story can take a technical product well beyond its usual audience.

Sanvii is an AI-generated virtual influencer, and all characters in the film are AI-generated. Screen content shown in the film is illustrative; actual performance varies by model, software version, drivers and system configuration.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Sanvii? Sanvii is an Indian AI virtual influencer created and managed by Xhadow Media, with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram at @me.sanvii.

Is Sanvii a real person? No. Sanvii is entirely AI-generated and her content often plays on the fact that she is not human.

Who created Sanvii? Sanvii was created by Xhadow Media, a consulting agency based in New Delhi, India.

What is the "Rishta" ad film? "Rishta" is an AI ad film for the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card, made in collaboration with ASUS and AMD. Released on September 26, 2026, it shows Sanvii's family testing a graphics card as a prospective groom.

Who made the "Rishta" ad film? The film was developed entirely by Xhadow Media using its in-house AI production pipeline. All eight characters, the sets, the product sequences and the soundtrack were created with generative AI.

How did "Rishta" perform? The film crossed 1 million views in under 24 hours and has since passed 2 million views, 300,000 shares and 100,000 likes on Instagram.

Where can I find Sanvii's official links? Sanvii's official links are on her Klick.ing page. Klick.ing is a link-in-bio and URL management tool developed by Xhadow Media.

About Xhadow Media

Xhadow Media is a consulting agency based in New Delhi, India. It advises technology, retail and consumer brands on performance marketing, e-commerce growth, content and AI-driven campaigns, and runs an in-house AI production pipeline for brand films. Xhadow Media is the creator of AI virtual influencer Sanvii and the developer of Klick.ing, a link-in-bio and URL management tool. xhadow.in

About Sanvii

Sanvii is an Indian AI virtual influencer created and managed by Xhadow Media, with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. Her official links are managed through Klick.ing.

Instagram: @me.sanvii | sanvii.com

ASUS and ASUS Turbo are trademarks of ASUSTeK Computer Inc. AMD, Radeon, RDNA and ROCm are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names are for identification only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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