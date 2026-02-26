Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pushes Smartphone Cameras Closer to Professional Photography - Now on Easy EMIs Through Bajaj Finserv

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 15 5G in the Indian market, further bolstering its already impressive range of mid-tier smartphones. Displaying excellent craftsmanship, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 sports an axis-symmetric camera deco design, a highly durable chassis, and a lightweight body with a curved front and back. These attributes give it a premium look and feel, while its cutting-edge imaging system pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography.

Now, you can shop for the latest handset from Xiaomi on Easy EMIs through Bajaj Finserv and benefit from flexible payment plans, instant approvals, and zero down payment options on select models. You can walk into any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner outlets located across 4,000+ cities to get your hands on the Note 15 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 - Making professional-grade photography accessible

The Redmi Note 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and is paired with a 5,520 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 45W Turbo Charging support. Thus, it can be your productivity driver and your gaming partner! Its proven durability, along with an IP66 dust and water resistance rating, ensures its long-lasting usage.

Key Specifications:

* Display: 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3200 nits peak brightness

* RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4 nm)

* Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 1TB

* Rear cameras: 108MP wide (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)

* Front camera: 20MP

* Battery: 5,520 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 45W Turbo Charging support

* Operating system: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

* Build: IP65/IP66 dust and water resistance

* Colours: Glacier Blue, Black, Mist Purple

Ultra-large display for stunning visuals

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, with advanced luminous materials that drive its peak brightness to 3,200 nits. This ensures clear visibility outdoors and vibrant, true-to-life colours. Its high refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz deliver fast, responsive control while gaming, resulting in a smooth, enjoyable experience.

Display highlights:

* Resolution: 2392 x 1080 pixels

* Colour depth: 12-bit, 16,000-level brightness adjustment

* Contrast ratio: 8,000,000:1

* DCI- P3 wide colour gamut

* 3840Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort

* Screen-to-body ratio: 92%

* TUV Rheinland certifications: Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, Flicker Free

Powerful imaging system for pro-grade photography

The 108MP super-clear camera with OIS support offers an incredible high-resolution imaging experience. It is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that captures expansive landscapes and immersive environments in a single frame. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 houses a 20MP selfie lens, allowing you to click social media-ready selfies.

Camera features:

* Rear video recording: 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps

* Front video recording: 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps

* AI image editing tools, such as AI Beautify and AI Remove Reflection

High-performance Snapdragon processor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor, which effortlessly handles gaming, everyday tasks, and video playback.

Performance highlights:

* Octa-core processor, clocking up to 2.4 GHz

* Dual 5G SIM support with wide band coverage

* Xiaomi HyperOS 2 for optimised user experience

Durable battery

The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the 5,520 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 45W Turbo Charge support. This battery remains strong even after 1,600 cycles, guaranteeing its long, dependable performance.

Battery features:

* 5,520 mAh (Typical) capacity

* 45W adapter included in the box

* Smart battery management for long-lasting performance

Standout design with rugged build

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 features a reinforced double-strength display glass, a slim profile, the company's Diamond Structure Protection, and military-grade certification. These attributes, along with its IP65/IP66 splash and dust resistance, ensure the mobile remains reliable while grabbing attention for its premium looks.

Design highlights:

* Thickness: 7.35mm (Black, Glacier Blue); 7.40mm (Mist Purple)

* Pantone-inspired colour options

* Weight: 178 grams

Audio and connectivity

This model comes with dual ultra-linear speakers, Mi sound tuning, and Dolby Atmos, resulting in 300% louder and clearer audio compared to regular smartphones. In terms of connectivity features, the Note 15 5G supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and USB Type-C.

Connectivity features:

* Nano SIM 1 + Hybrid slot (nano SIM or microSD)

* GNSS support: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou

* In-screen fingerprint sensor + AI face unlock

How Easy EMIs make premium smartphones accessible

Now, you don't have to pay the entire amount upfront to own a premium handset. Instead, with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can pay for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 in instalments! You can select repayment tenures between 3 and 60 months, enjoy instant eligibility checks, and shop from partner outlets nationwide.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 - Pricing and variants

Since the launch of the Redmi Note series, Xiaomi has enjoyed a significant market share in the mid-range segment. These smartphones have been integral to the company's strategy of balancing high-end features with competitive pricing, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 also falls in this category. Launched alongside the top-tier Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ phones, the Redmi Note 15 5G makes flagship features accessible to a wider audience.

This model comes in two storage options:

* 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM - Rs. 22,999*

* 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM - Rs. 24,999*

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores to get the latest prices and offers.

Why you should buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 from Bajaj Finserv partner stores

You can walk into your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to buy the Redmi Note 15 on Easy EMIs. Here are a few benefits of shopping from Bajaj Finserv partner outlets:

* Easy EMIs: You can split the cost of the smartphone into affordable monthly instalments.

* Zero down payment plans: Select models do not require any down payment.

* Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: You can combine brand, dealer, and EMI offers to see the total savings instantly.

* Flexible tenures: You can select a repayment period (between 3 and 60 months) that is easy on your finances.

* Quick approvals: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork.

