XLRI Jamshedpur Expands its Executive Education Portfolio with Business Analytics and Senior Leadership Programmes

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 26: XLRI Jamshedpur, one of India’s oldest and most prestigious B-schools with a legacy of management excellence, has announced new batches of its postgraduate certificate programmes in Business Analytics and Senior Leadership. These future-focused programmes are designed to help professionals build high-impact capabilities in data-driven decision-making and transformational leadership.

Ranked #2 in IIRF, XLRI brings decades of academic leadership, pedagogical innovation, and a strong legacy of developing ethical and effective leaders. The programmes are being launched in association with TalentSprint, part of Accenture, a leading global education company powered by AI. The collaboration combines XLRI’s academic depth with TalentSprint’s expertise in digital outreach, learner engagement, and online programme delivery. Together, they aim to make XLRI’s executive education accessible to a broader community of professionals looking to harness data, drive transformation, and lead in the digital era.

As businesses evolve amid disruptive technologies, competitive pressures, and shifting consumer expectations, organisations increasingly need professionals who can not only analyse data effectively but also lead with clarity and conviction. In a hyper-digitalised world where analytical thinking and strategic foresight are paramount, these programmes are designed to develop both dimensions.

Delivered in a flexible live-online format, both programmes offer the academic rigour of XLRI’s renowned faculty along with an immersive campus experience at its campus in Jamshedpur. Upon completion, participants will receive an industry-recognised XLRI certificate and gain XLRI alumni status, providing lifetime access to an exclusive network of over 30,000 professionals and continued career development opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, the Associate Dean of XLRI said, “At XLRI, our mission has always been to shape responsible leaders who drive business success and contribute to nation-building. Our partnership with TalentSprint extends this mission by equipping professionals with future-ready skills. Together, we aim to uphold our commitment to academic excellence, ethical leadership, and continuous innovation in management education.”

The Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics is a 12-month, AICTE-approved, live-online programme that includes a 5-day campus immersion. It helps professionals master analytics across descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive domains, and is ideal for early to mid-career professionals across IT, Big Data, eCommerce, Marketing, and Research. The curriculum blends XLRI faculty-led sessions with real-world projects to build expertise in statistics, programming, and data-driven decision models.

For more information, visit: https://talentsprint.com/course/business-analytics-xlri

The Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership is designed for professionals with over 10 years of experience aspiring to step into senior leadership roles. This 12-month programme combines live-online sessions and a 5-day campus experience, focusing on strategic thinking, leadership communication, corporate governance, and digital transformation. Through XLRI’s distinguished faculty and peer learning, participants will gain the insight and capability to navigate complex challenges, inspire teams, and lead organizations into the future.

For more information, visit https://talentsprint.com/course/senior-leadership-program-xlri

About XLRI

Founded in 1949, XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, is India’s first management institute and continues to set benchmarks in values-driven leadership, innovation, and academic rigour. In its 76th year, XLRI remains committed to its mission of developing responsible leaders for the greater common good.

For more information, please visit: https://xlri.ac.in/

