XLRI, TimesPro announce admissions for the 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management for Senior Professionals

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 31: Xavier School of Management, under the aegis of Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), has jointly announced admissions to the 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management for Senior Professionals, in collaboration with XLEAD and TimesPro, a higher edtech platform. This programme serves senior working professionals who aim to lead complex, high-value projects and accelerate organisational growth. The eight-month, live-online Executive Development Programme in Project Management equips senior professionals with strategic leadership capability to introduce innovative practices and act as a primary driver of enterprise strategy, portfolio value and business agility. The programme’s 360-degree framework and pedagogy build expertise across operational, financial, stakeholder, governance and legal dimensions of project management.

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Senior leaders are increasingly seeking advanced project management capabilities to master contemporary frameworks, shape execution strategies, lead high-performance teams, utilise digital tools effectively and strengthen governance while managing large, multi-stakeholder initiatives to drive growth and sustainability. The programme, designed to address these core skills, spans nine core modules that cover modern project management concepts, project modelling, financial decision-making, vendor management, people management and allied priorities. It also includes an exclusive two-day campus immersion at the XLRI Delhi campus, designed to consolidate learning, deepen cohort connections, and offer participants a first-hand experience of the XLRI environment.

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Demand for project management professionals continues to rise as organisations adopt emerging technologies and redesign delivery models across sectors. Industry projections indicate a possible global talent gap of up to 30 million project professionals by 2035, alongside a potential 64% rise in demand for project talent between 2025 and 2035. Research from Columbia University also links the growing requirement for project leaders to large-scale urbanisation initiatives in Asia and Africa and to expanding public and private investment in sustainable, resilient systems.

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Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Santoshkumar Sangem, Assistant Professor, XLRI (Xavier School of Management) said, “Organisations win when leaders treat projects as strategic assets, not isolated assignments. Through the Executive Development Programme in Project Management, we help senior professionals sharpen portfolio thinking, strengthen governance and manage stakeholders and risk with commercial discipline. The live-online design and the XLRI Delhi campus immersion create a high-trust learning environment that translates frameworks into boardroom-ready decisions for real impact.” Sharing his thoughts, Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “India’s growth story runs on execution excellence that demands leaders who can steer complex programmes with speed, compliance and clarity. With XLRI, we offer a rigorous, outcome-led pathway that blends faculty insight, simulations and tool mastery across MS Project, JIRA and Excel. Participants leave with sharper leadership judgement, stronger cross-functional influence and confidence to deliver measurable value at scale.” The programme supports a decisive career shift, from strong project execution to strategic business leadership, by helping participants expand their impact, influence and enterprise-level decision-making. Professionals who currently work as project managers, senior project engineers, team leaders or operations heads can progress towards roles such as programme manager, PMO manager, head of projects, director and CXO positions, depending on their experience and organisational context.

XLRI faculty and industry collaborators deliver the learning experience through concept sessions, applied discussions and hands-on exposure to project simulations and tools. The programme also provides interactive training on industry-standard methodologies such as PMP, ITIL, and SCRUM, contributing to over 150 hours of learning. Participants build proficiency in essential tools including MS Project, JIRA and MS Excel and receive a lifetime licence of MS Project.

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Applicants must hold a recognised graduate degree (10+2+3) or a diploma (10+2+3) in any discipline and must bring a minimum of three years of work experience. Upon successful completion, participants become eligible for the prestigious Executive Alumni membership of XLRI.

About XLRI: XLRI – Xavier School of Management is India’s oldest and one of the most prestigious business schools, founded in 1949 by the Jesuit Society of Jesus in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand with a vision to nurture responsible leaders and bring positive change in society. It offers flagship postgraduate programs in Business Management (PGDM-BM) and Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM), along with executive and doctoral programs. XLRI is globally accredited (AACSB & AMBA), emphasizes ethical leadership, holistic development, and social responsibility, and maintains a strong industry interface and alumni network. It also has a modern Delhi-NCR campus to extend its academic reach. XLRI’s Executive Education programs are specially designed for working professionals, mid-to-senior level managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to upskill, lead with impact, and adapt to changing business environments while continuing their careers. These programs offer flexible formats such as online, in-person (campus), or blended learning, making it easier for executives to learn without taking long breaks from work.

About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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