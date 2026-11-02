XM launches Diwali campaign to help investors explore online gold trading

New Delhi [India], November 2: XM has launched its Diwali campaign, #NayiShuruat, encouraging investors to learn about online gold trading and modern approaches to wealth building.

The campaign’s brand film follows a Gen X father who moves from buying physical gold to exploring gold trading through an online platform. The story presents digital gold trading as an alternative way to gain exposure to gold prices without buying, storing, or insuring physical gold.

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How can investors trade gold online?

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Online gold trading allows investors to speculate on gold price movements through financial instruments offered by a broker. Traders can analyse market prices, place buy or sell orders and manage positions through a trading platform.

However, online gold trading is different from owning physical gold. It involves market risk, leverage risk, spreads, overnight charges, and possible losses. Investors should understand the product and practise with a demo account before using real funds.

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What should traders look for in an online gold trading platform?

When comparing online gold trading platforms, traders should review:

• Spreads on gold instruments

• Commissions and overnight swap charges

• Order execution and slippage

• Available account types

• Trading-platform features

• Deposit and withdrawal methods

• Demo-account access

• Regulatory information

• Educational resources

XM offers account options such as the XM Ultra Low Account, designed for traders seeking lower spreads. XM states that the account may include no separate commission and no overnight swap fees.

Can beginners practise gold trading without risking money?

Beginners can use an XM demo account to practise gold trading strategies with virtual funds before committing real capital. Where available under the relevant conditions, the demo account provides up to $10,000 in virtual funds.

A demo account can help new traders learn how to:

• Read gold price charts

• Place buy and sell orders

• Set stop-loss and take-profit levels

• Monitor spreads

• Manage open positions

• Test a trading strategy

Where can traders learn about gold and forex markets?

XM provides free daily live webinars in English, Hindi, and 21 other languages. The sessions cover topics relevant to people learning about gold and forex trading, including:

• Technical chart analysis

• Market trends

• Gold price movements

• Risk-management principles

• Trading-platform features

• Order and position management

What payment methods are available to traders?

XM supports local funding methods where available, including bank transfers and online payment methods. Available payment methods, processing times, limits, and fees may depend on the trader’s location, account, and payment provider. Banks and payment providers may apply separate charges or currency-conversion costs.

Is XM a regulated online trading platform?

XM operates through entities regulated by authorities including CySEC, FSC, FSA, and DFSA. The regulator and legal entity serving a client depend on the client’s country of residence and account registration.

How can investors learn more about online gold trading?

Investors interested in learning how to trade gold online can visit www.xm.com to explore its account options, demo-account facilities, educational resources, and trading platforms.

Risk disclosure: Forex and CFD trading involve significant risk and may result in the loss of invested capital. This article is for general educational purposes and does not constitute investment, legal or tax advice. Traders should review applicable terms and risk disclosures before opening or funding an account.

XM’s #NayiShuruat Diwali campaign introduces digital gold trading as an alternative to buying physical gold

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