Mid-year study of 683 skill groups, 113 leadership scorecards, and thousands of technical assessment requests finds AI delegability concentrated in analytical and technical work, while leadership, business-to-technical translation, and collaboration remain the harder-to-automate hiring priorities CHENNAI, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xobin, an AI-powered recruitment, talent assessment and talent management platform, today published its Human vs AI Skills Report: 2026 Mid-Year Edition, authored by Guruprakash Sivabalan, Founder and CEO of Xobin. The report draws on data through 30 June 2026, covering 683 skill groups, 113 leadership scorecards from 92 employers, and thousands of technical assessment requests. Full report: https://xobin.com/research/articles/human-vs-ai-skills-2026/.

Headline finding: 72% of skill groups in Xobin's 2024 hiring framework were fully or partially delegable to AI under at least one tested model. Delegability varied sharply by category, from 90-100% for analytical reasoning down to 28% for operations and execution, with leadership skills below 50%. Partial delegation often still requires a person to frame the task, review the output, and handle exceptions; the study does not measure jobs eliminated.

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"The question hiring teams should ask isn't whether AI can do a task; for most tasks now, some version of it can," said Guruprakash Sivabalan, Xobin. "It's which parts a candidate must do independently, and which they need to direct and check." Additional findings: • EQ narrowly leads leadership scorecards. Across 113 templates from 92 employers, EQ-related criteria averaged 52% of scorecard weight versus 48% for all other criteria combined, placing interpersonal capability inside the formal definition of leadership fit.

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• Business-to-technical translation cracks the top five. Among 35 technical roles studied, this skill was requested by 10-19 roles, enough for a top-five ranking, though behind AI integration/automation and analytical problem-solving (each requested by 30-35 roles).

• Coding assessments are shifting toward AI-assisted judgment. Traditional, AI-free coding tests fell from 75-100% of technical assessment requests (Jan-Jun 2024) to 25-50% (Jan-Jun 2026), while AI-assisted tasks (generate, test, debug, explain) rose from under 25% to 50-75%.

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• Collaboration and non-linear thinking are more common in emerging roles. Within 24 tracked emerging skill groups, collaboration appeared in 12-17 groups in 2026, up from 4 in 2024; non-linear thinking rose from 0-5 groups to 6-11.

"Foundational knowledge hasn't gone away; it's what lets someone catch an AI's mistake," Sivabalan said. "Separate what a candidate must do independently from what they need to direct and verify with AI, and build that into how roles are assessed." Methodology The report combines five independently scoped analyses: an AI-delegability review of 683 skill groups tested against OpenAI and Anthropic models; an analysis of 113 leadership scorecard templates from 92 employers; a skill-frequency review across 35 technical roles; a matched comparison of technical assessment types between 2024 and 2026; and a matched two-period comparison of 24 emerging skill groups. The five units are independent and not combined into one sample. Full methodology and references: https://xobin.com/research/articles/human-vs-ai-skills-2026/.

About Xobin Xobin is an AI-powered recruitment, talent assessment and talent management platform combining psychometric assessments, skills testing, secure online proctoring, structured and AI-assisted interviews, and learning & development tools to help organizations hire, evaluate, and upskill talent at scale. Xobin is used by companies ranging from fast-growing startups to several Fortune 100 enterprises.

Media Contact Guruprakash Sivabalan Founder and CEO, Xobin Email: guru@xobin.com Website: www.xobin.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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