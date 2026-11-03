XTEP Establishes a Running Base in Johor Bahru with New Flagship and Youth Sports Empowerment Initiative

Driven by the global campaign "LET THE RUN BEGIN", the opening ceremony brings together state government representatives and elite runners from Malaysia and Singapore. The space unites elite racing technology, athlete sharing and grassroots programmes to nurture Malaysia's running landscape across Southeast Asia.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEP International has officially unveiled its new premium running flagship store at Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru, marking a substantial upgrade of the brand's regional service capacity and localized sports ecosystem in Southeast Asia. Strategically positioned at the key cross-border gateway linking Malaysia and Singapore, the new flagship serves southern Malaysia's over 100,000 local runners with comprehensive race-grade running equipment and professional sports support.

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Under the global brand campaign "LET THE RUN BEGIN", the 2-day opening series presented 3 high-impact localized activities, including the elite champion one-day store manager campaign, professional running clinic sharing session, and offline community runner engagement. The grand opening ceremony was graced by YB Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications, YB Puan Nadhirah Afiqah binti Datuk Abdull Rahim, Deputy Chairperson, Johor State Executive Committee for Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development & Cooperatives, XTEP senior leadership, core business partners and elite professional runner Feng Peiyou. During the in-store event, Feng Peiyou presented a commemorative handprint keepsake and his signed championship racing shoes, further endorsing XTEP's long-term commitment to developing running culture across Malaysia. The event fully demonstrated XTEP's professional running technology strength and consistent commitment to nurturing local running culture.

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Beyond enhancing the retail experience, XTEP further demonstrated its commitment to the local sporting community by donating RM20,000 worth of sports gear to Majlis Sukan Negeri Johor. The contribution aims to support local athlete development and race preparation by providing innovative sportswear and running shoes developed through extensive research to help athletes optimise their performance. This reflects XTEP's broader commitment to establishing strong local roots, empowering Asian runners and contributing to the sustainable development of Southeast Asia's running ecosystem.

The 600m² flagship store houses XTEP's complete premium running product lineup, including the newly launched 160X 8.0 carbon-plate racing series. Validated at the World Marathon Majors in 2026, XTEP's flagship racing footwear has proven dominant global competitive strength. Feng Peiyou, XTEP brand ambassador, set a new Chinese men's marathon national record with a time of 2:05:58 at the Tokyo Marathon wearing XTEP 160X professional racing gear. XTEP sponsored athlete Tebello Ramakongona claimed 3rd place and broke the official track record at the Sydney Marathon in the 160X 8.0 Pro, while fellow XTEP-sponsored athlete Kamohelo Mofolo also took 3rd place at the 2026 New York City Marathon in the same 160X 8.0 Pro — together verifying the series' elite-level performance on international premium race tracks.

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Beyond empowering elite athletes, XTEP extends professional running technology to grassroots communities. As running evolves into a mainstream social lifestyle across Malaysia, XTEP adheres to the concept of national fitness, bridging high-end racing innovation with mass running scenarios. In May 2026, XTEP Malaysia established official partnerships with 2 local leading running communities, WIND RUNNER and PACEMAKER MALAYSIA. Leveraging the full product matrix including 260X and 360X series, the brand supports regular community training and offline gatherings, catering to both speed racing and daily jogging demands, and strengthening emotional connection within the local running community.

"Malaysia remains one of XTEP's most important strategic markets in Southeast Asia. Our continuous investment focuses not only on spatial expansion, but more on long-term localized sports empowerment," said Mao Yukang, General Manager of XTEP Malaysia. "The official opening of the 600m² Johor Bahru flagship and the youth sports donation initiative represent our persistent determination to integrate into local culture, activate regional running vitality, and deliver lasting value for Southeast Asia's sports development."

XTEP's localized expansion in Malaysia continues to accelerate. Following the opening of the Johor Bahru flagship, XTEP is set to launch 2 new retail stores at Kuala Lumpur Pavilion and IOI City Mall in the near future, expanding its total operational outlets in Malaysia to 13. By implementing the "retail + community experience" model, XTEP transforms offline stores from pure product retail spaces into localized gathering hubs for equipment selection, technique exchange and community interaction.

Rooted in the cross-border strategic gateway of Johor Bahru, guided by the global vision of "LET THE RUN BEGIN", XTEP unites world-class verified racing technology, localized community operation and long-term public welfare investment. Moving forward, the brand will continue deepening its Southeast Asian layout, empowering every tier of local runners with professional products and systematic community services, and steadily solidifying its leading position in Southeast Asia's professional running ecosystem.

About XTEP International

XTEP International is a global professional running brand focused on technological innovation, community sports development and long-term localized empowerment. Adhering to the brand philosophy "Make it Different", XTEP keeps empowering global runners with professional racing-grade products and sustainable public welfare investment.

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