Y4D Foundation and KSB Limited Renew Partnership to Empower 312 Tribal Women in FY 2025-26

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: The Y4D Foundation and KSB Limited have strengthened their commitment to women's empowerment by renewing their partnership for the Skill-to-Employability Project for FY 2025-26. The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Y4D office. This renewed partnership aims to empower 312 women from tribal areas through specialized training as PCB assembly operators, equipping them with industry-relevant skills and enhancing their employability.

Over the past two years, this partnership has trained and placed 315 tribal women by equipping them with industry-specific skills in PCB assembly. Through this program, the women have gained stable jobs in manufacturing, enabling them to earn a regular income and support their families. This initiative has not only helped them become financially independent but also boosted their confidence and self-reliance, creating a positive impact on their lives and communities. During the MoU signing, the KSB team had the opportunity to meet and interact with last year's beneficiaries of KSB skilling program, gaining firsthand insights into the transformative impact of Y4D's skilling programs. During the visit, the KSB team had the opportunity to explore Y4D's other interventions, gaining insights into the organization's wider impact and presence across multiple states.

Sharmila Roychowdhury, Independent Director of KSB Limited and Chairperson of the CSR Committee, expressed her appreciation for the initiative, stating:

"It is inspiring to witness the confidence and determination of the women who have benefited from this program. Their success stories reflect the true impact of skill-based education. We are proud to continue this partnership with Y4D Foundation and remain committed to promoting women's empowerment through sustainable skilling."

Praful Nikam, President of Y4D Foundation, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying:

"Our partnership with KSB Limited goes beyond skilling--it transforms lives. By providing tribal women with employable skills, we are enabling them to build a secure future for themselves and their families. We are grateful for KSB's unwavering support and shared vision of creating a more inclusive and empowered society."

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Sharmila Roychowdhury, Independent Director of KSB Limited and Chairperson of the CSR Committee; Mahesh Bhave, Vice President - Finance, Controlling & DTC; Mohan Patil, Vice President - HRD; Vijay Yadav, Dy. General Manager - HR & ER; Shraddha Kavathekar, Company Secretary; Yashashree Vaidya, Company Secretary; and Himanshu Limaye, Assistant Manager - HR & ER (CSR). Representing Y4D Foundation was Praful Nikam, President, who expressed gratitude for KSB's continued trust and support in fostering women's empowerment through skill development.

The Y4D-KSB partnership continues to create meaningful, long-term socio-economic impact by enhancing employability and promoting self-reliance among marginalized women.

