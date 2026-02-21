Yaap Digital Limited Files RHP With NSE EMERGE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: YAAP Digital Limited has filed its Red Herring Prospectus with NSE EMERGE in preparation for the IPO. The issue size will be of upto 55,25,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 10. Yaap operates as a digital marketing, content, and technology services company within the fast-growing marketing and advertising landscape. As a digital-native business, the Company integrates data, AI-powered technologies, and content capabilities to deliver marketing solutions aligned with evolving consumer behaviour. Its operations leverage digital tools, analytics, and insights to design and execute campaigns that address the needs of diverse audience segments in a continuously connected environment.

The objects of the Issue include funding part payment of the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited ("GoZoop"), funding capital expenditure for the establishment of an AI-Led Short-Form Content Production Hub ("ACP Hub"), meeting working capital requirements, pursuing unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Socradamus Capital Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

YAAP currently services over 90 clients across sectors, including BFSI, FMCG, technology, automotive, government, and public sector enterprises. It operates from more than eight offices and has a growing presence in India, the UAE, and Singapore. The Company has also been recognised as a Great Place to Work and a Happiest Place to Work.

For the period ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported Revenue of ₹15,254.49 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,564.99 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹1,193.24 Lakhs.

For the period ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported Revenue of ₹9,018.78 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,249.97 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹920.55 Lakhs.

