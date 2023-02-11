Yahoo to lay off 1,600 staff

San Francisco, February 10
Yahoo is laying off 20% of its workforce, or 1,600 employees, that will impact half of the company’s ad tech business. In an interaction with Axios, Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said these changes will be “tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall”. — IANS
