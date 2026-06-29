Yakult Danone India Emphasises the Importance of Strong Digestive Health During the Monsoon Season

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New Delhi [India], June 29: As India enters into its monsoon season, healthcare specialists are encouraging consumers to look after their digestive health, which is an important component of general good health and is often ignored. Monsoon season is always welcomed by people for relief from hot weather, but at the same time, it offers a favorable environment for the development and spread of dangerous microorganisms, resulting in digestive problems and infections. Change in temperature, humidity and more chances of eating contaminated food and drinking contaminated water may lead to problems like bloating, indigestion, acidity, diarrhea, etc.

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In consideration of these monsoon difficulties, Yakult Danone India is urging people to follow certain precautions and ensure their gut health is maintained as an integral component of their well-being practice on a daily basis. Various scientific studies have stressed the importance of the gut in maintaining one's good health. The importance of a good gut is not only in ensuring effective nutrient absorption by the body but also in the maintenance of the body's natural defence system. Hence, the maintenance of gut balance becomes all the more crucial during the monsoon season.

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Talking about the significance of digestive health during this time, Dr. Neerja Hajela, Chief Scientific Officer - Science & Regulatory Affairs, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd., opined, "During monsoon, there is an increased tendency to suffer from digestive problems due to greater exposure to contaminated food and water. Gut health is important for the general wellbeing of the body, and having a healthy balance of good bacteria in our bodies is essential for the same. There are some simple things that one can do to overcome the digestive issues arising due to monsoon, including having fresh food, drinking clean water, keeping oneself hygienic and physically active, among others."

Powering up on nutrients and antioxidants, including nuts and seeds in the diet, turning to your kitchen for anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic and pepper, reducing salt intake and including a probiotic as a part of the diet can play a major role in maintaining health during the monsoon.

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As Yakult Danone India maintains their decades-long tradition of educating consumers about the importance of digestive health and preventive healthcare through scientifically sound programs, the company holds that equipping individuals with proper information and instilling healthy habits can have a positive impact on their health in the long term.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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