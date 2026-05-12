Yakult Reinforces Its Commitment to a Healthier Planet with Progressive Sustainability Initiatives

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], May 12: The world that grapples with the challenges of climate change, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. is being proactive by having a vision that looks beyond just the health of human beings but encompasses environmental sustainability too. Motivated by its motto of preventive medicine all across the world, the company is capitalising on its sustainability strategy in India, using sustainable measures along with out-of-the-box thinking.

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Yakult's approach to sustainability is based on a simple yet profound idea: good health starts with a good planet. As a trusted leader in probiotic nutrition, Yakult knows it has a bigger role to play than just providing nutritional value. It also includes a commitment to reducing environmental footprint and promoting sustainability.

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Sustainability in plastic is one of the main aspects of Yakult's environmental policy. Plastic bottles used by Yakult are significant in preserving the quality and safety of the probiotic drink. Much has been done by Yakult to make sure that the packaging solutions adopted by the company meet the environmental guidelines without having an effect on quality and hygiene. In line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy in India, Yakult works with licensed recyclers to collect and recycle plastic waste.

The company's ventures in India can be described as reflective of its global policy on sustainability. As part of its Environmental Vision 2050, Yakult strives for a future without any carbon emissions and as much harmonisation with nature as possible. This policy drives their ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve efficiencies in resource management.

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Sustainability for Yakult does not only concern actions that are being undertaken once; this is a fundamental aspect of the company's strategy. Yakult also works on educating consumers about sustainable consumption and ways to reduce waste, enabling them to choose environmentally friendly activities. Yakult's dedication to sustainability goals worldwide can be seen as an effort to create a trend.

As companies around the world grapple with the challenges of climate change and environmental sustainability, Yakult's strategy is commendable for its pragmatism and commitment. It recognises the need for partnership, innovation and resilience. Yakult's initiatives not only tackle today's environmental issues, but also anticipate a future in which sustainability is integrated into all aspects of business and personal lives.

As the company progresses further, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. remains focused on making a difference. With its emphasis on sustainability, the company is creating a scenario for the future where man and nature live peacefully together. Thus, Yakult demonstrates its role as a responsible corporation that contributes to the well-being of mankind and nature in the days to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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