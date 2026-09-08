Yamaha Music India Announces the Top Five Finalists for Teens Rock – The Battle of Bands 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: The stage is set for the next chapter of Yamaha Music India’s Teens Rock – The Battle of Bands 2026, as five promising bands have secured their place at the Grand Finale following the zonal rounds of the nationwide music competition. Joining them will be one band selected through public voting, bringing together six young bands ready to take the stage and make their mark at the Grand Finale in Bengaluru.

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Launched in May 2026, Teens Rock – The Battle of Bands was created to give young musicians a platform to showcase their talent, express themselves through music and gain valuable experience performing on a live stage. The competition received an encouraging response from across India, with young bands from different parts of the country coming forward to share their music, connect with fellow musicians and take their passion for music to the next level.

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Following the zonal rounds, five bands emerged as winners and earned their spot in the finale. The five finalist bands are:

1. North Zone: Ground 1, St. Xavier's School, Haryana

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2. East Zone: The Apricity, Shri, Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School, West Bengal

3. South Zone: CS Academy, Tamil Nadu

4. West Zone: M6, St. Stephen’s School of Music, Maharashtra

5. Northeast Zone: Neuhof School Band, Neuhof English Medium School, Mizoram

Joining them will be Odd Mates, Sai International School, Odisha, which was selected through public voting. The public vote gave music fans an opportunity to support their favourite band and be a part of their journey.

Mr. Kennei Sakai, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India, said, “Teens Rock is about much more than a competition. It is about giving young musicians the confidence to step onto a stage, express themselves and discover what they can achieve together. It has been inspiring to see these bands grow through every stage of the competition and bring their unique energy and passion to the stage. We are excited to see what the finalist bands bring to the Grand Finale and to celebrate this journey with them.”

The Grand Finale will take place on 4th October 2026 at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, where the six bands will showcase their talent, filling the evening with live music, energy and exciting performances. The event will bring together some of the brightest musical talent with celebrated names from the Indian music industry, including Mr. A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador for Yamaha Music India, and Yamaha Artists Mr. Ranjit Barot, Mr. Gulraj Singh and Mr. Rhythm Shaw.

With the Grand Finale just around the corner, Teens Rock continues its journey of encouraging young musicians to pursue their passion, build confidence and find their voice through music.

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