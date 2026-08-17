Yamaha Music India Brings Globally Recognized Brands to India: Line 6, Ampeg and Protection Racket

17th August 2026

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Yamaha Music India is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio through the distribution of Line 6, Ampeg and Protection Racket in India. This expansion reinforces Yamaha Music India's commitment to providing musicians, educators, creators, retailers, and audio professionals with access to globally respected brands and innovative solutions.

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"The addition of new brands to our portfolio represents a significant step in our long-term vision for the Indian market," said Mr. Tony Cox, Deputy Unit Head, Yamaha Music India. "India is home to one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing communities of musicians. By expanding the portfolio, we are strengthening our ability to support their evolving needs with brands trusted by professionals worldwide. We are confident that these brands will set new standards for quality and innovation in India and help our customers to achieve their creative freedom."

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Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, General Manager, MI-Sales & Marketing Division, Yamaha Music India, added, "Our objective is to make world-class music solutions more accessible to India’s growing music community. By bringing these renowned brands closer to Indian musicians, we are enabling greater choice and creating new opportunities for players at every stage of their musical journey."

This integration aims to enhance product accessibility and strengthen local market support across India.

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• Line 6 is a pioneer in digital audio technology, known for its innovations in multi-effects processors, amp modeling technology, and performance solutions that have transformed the way musicians create, record, and perform.

• Ampeg is an iconic name in bass amplification and professional audio equipment. Renowned for its signature sound and reliability, the brand offers bass amplification solutions and pedals trusted by musicians around the world.

• Protection Racket is globally trusted for its premium protection solutions, offering a wide range of drum cases, cymbal cases, guitar cases, percussion protection products, stick bags, accessories, and professional touring solutions designed for musicians on the move.

Together, these brands represent decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and industry leadership, further strengthening Yamaha Music India's offering for musicians across India.

Learn more about Line 6, here: https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/guitars-basses-amps/explore/line6.html Learn more about Ampeg, here: https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/guitars-basses-amps/explore/ampeg.html

Learn more about Protection Racket, here: https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/drums/explore/protection-racket.html

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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