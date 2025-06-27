Yamaha Music India Champions Music Education for Underprivileged Youth Through CSR Initiative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Yamaha Music India has reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility by supporting Manzil Mystics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing music education to underprivileged children. This initiative, part of Yamaha's broader CSR mission, underscores the company's belief in music as a transformative force for education, empowerment, and social change.

Through the donation of high-quality instruments-- including 11 Guitars, 6 Keyboards, 1 Stagepas 200 portable PA system, a mixer, and headphones --Yamaha aims to bridge the gap in access to music education and nurture the untapped potential of young learners in underserved communities.

"At Yamaha, we believe that music is not just an art--it's a powerful tool for personal growth, community building, and hope," said Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India. "Our goal is to support platforms that make music accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstance."

Manzil Mystics' unique approach uses music as a medium for learning, expression, and confidence-building. Their work, which includes classroom sessions and a mobile Music Bus that travels to low-income areas, aligns with Yamaha's mission of "Sharing Passion and Performance." The donated equipment will help expand these programs, allowing more children to benefit from structured and inspiring music education.

This collaboration reflects Yamaha's long-standing commitment to social impact through creativity. By investing in music education at the grassroots level, the company is not just giving instruments--it's creating opportunities, encouraging dreams, and helping build a more inclusive cultural landscape.

Mr. Seiji Matsushima, General Manager - Operation Division at Yamaha Music India, emphasized, "This initiative is about empowering voices that often go unheard. We are proud to stand with organizations like Manzil Mystics that believe in the power of music to create lasting change."

About Yamaha Music India: Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to bringing world-class musical instruments and experiences to Indian music lovers, fostering talent, creativity, and innovation through quality products and educational outreach.

In March 2008, Yamaha expanded its footprint in the Indian market by setting up Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. (YMIN). Operating from its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, YMIN offers a comprehensive range of Yamaha musical instruments, professional audio, and audio-visual equipment to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market.

About Manzil Mystics

Manzil Mystics is a Delhi-based nonprofit that uses music as a tool for education, empowerment, and social development among underprivileged children. Their innovative programs aim to create safe, expressive spaces for youth to learn, grow, and lead.

