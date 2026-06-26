Yamaha Music India Expands Its Digital Piano Portfolio with the Launch of ARIUS YDP-166 and YDP-146

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Yamaha Music India has announced the launch of the ARIUS YDP-166 and ARIUS YDP-146 Digital Pianos in India. Designed for students and music enthusiasts, the ARIUS series combines Yamaha's renowned Acoustic Piano sound and touch with digital features that support learning and everyday practice. Combining elegant cabinet designs with Yamaha's acclaimed piano technologies, the series allows players to enjoy the character of a Concert Grand Piano without the space and maintenance requirements of an acoustic instrument.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India said, "Over the years, we have seen growing interest from Indian families, students, and music enthusiasts in learning and playing the piano. With the introduction of the ARIUS YDP-166 and YDP-146, we aim to make the experience of playing a Yamaha Piano more accessible by offering instruments that deliver authentic touch, sound, and performance while fitting seamlessly into modern homes."

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Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager, MI-Sales Department, Yamaha Music India added, "The ARIUS series has been developed to bridge the gap between the tradition of Acoustic Pianos and the convenience of modern digital technology. The new models combine Yamaha's latest keyboard technologies with speaker systems featuring diffuser grilles, delivering a more natural touch and richer piano sound for an immersive playing experience.

YDP-166

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Designed for players seeking a more refined and expressive piano experience, the YDP-166 combines Yamaha's advanced keyboard technology with the rich sound of its flagship Concert Grand Piano.

Key Features:

- Grand Touch-E™ keyboard delivers the natural feel of an Acoustic Piano

- Virtual Resonance Modeling Lite (VRM Lite) for natural acoustic resonance

- Yamaha CFX Concert Grand Piano sampling

- 20W x 2 stereo amp and 12cm speakers with diffuser grilles deliver rich, immersive sound

- Three-pedal unit with half-pedal support

- Smart Pianist app compatibility

- Stereophonic Optimizer for immersive headphone listening

- 10 instrument voices and 353 built-in songs for learning and practicing

- Bluetooth® connectivity

YDP-146

Created for learners and aspiring pianists, the YDP-146 delivers an authentic Acoustic Piano feel while offering practical features that support skill development and regular practice.

Key Features:

- Improved Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) keyboard

- Virtual Resonance Modeling Lite (VRM Lite)

- Yamaha CFX Concert Grand Piano sampling

- 8W x 2 stereo amp and 12cm speakers with diffuser grilles deliver rich, immersive sound

- Smart Pianist app compatibility

- Stereophonic Optimizer for natural headphone sound

- 10 instrument voices and 353 built-in songs for learning and practicing

- Bluetooth® connectivity

The Yamaha ARIUS YDP-166 is available in four color variants: Rosewood, Black, White Birch, White and is priced at ₹143,990/-, while Yamaha ARIUS YDP-146 is available in three color options: Rosewood, Black, White and is priced at ₹125,990/-. Both models are available at Yamaha Music Squares and through leading musical instrument retailers across India.

Learn more about YDP 166 here: https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/pianos/products/arius/ydp-166/index.html

Learn more about YDP 146 here: https://in.yamaha.com/en/musical-instruments/pianos/products/arius/ydp-146/index.html

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