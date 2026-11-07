Yamaha Music India Expands Its Festive Portfolio with the India Launch of Guild & Cordoba Along with New Launches of Keyboard and Pianos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Yamaha Music India is celebrating the festive season with an expanded portfolio of musical instruments for Indian musicians, led by the India launch of Guild and Cordoba. Alongside the introduction of the two guitar brands, Yamaha Music India is expanding its portfolio with the Yamaha CK76 Stage Keyboard, the premium YUS5 Upright Piano – World’s Grandest Upright, the DU1 ENST Hybrid Upright Piano, and the South Indian Movie Voice & Style Expansion Pack for compatible arranger keyboards.

The festive line-up brings together instruments and musical experiences designed for performers, learners, creators, educators and music enthusiasts.

Guild:

Guild is an iconic American guitar brand with a rich heritage rooted in craftsmanship and musical tradition. Renowned for its distinctive acoustic and electric guitars, Guild combines timeless design, rich and expressive tones, and exceptional build quality. Its instruments have inspired and earned the trust of musicians across genres and generations.

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Cordoba:

Cordoba is a globally recognized guitar brand specializing in nylon-string and classical guitars. Rooted in traditional Spanish craftsmanship and inspired by modern innovation, Cordoba combines authentic tone, elegant design, and comfortable playability. Its diverse range of instruments brings the distinctive sound and character of nylon-string guitars to musicians across genres and generations.

Yamaha CK76 Stage Keyboard:

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The new Yamaha CK76 expands the CK Series with a 76-keys configuration and an MRP of ₹99,990. A synth with built-in speaker, Yamaha CK76 is designed for live performance and music creation that offers:

• Yamaha Acoustic Piano sounds alongside versatile Electric Pianos, Clavi and FM tones

• Organ section with nine dedicated drawbar controls

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• Synth Pads, Leads, Basses, Brass, Strings and other sounds

• Dedicated Filters and envelope Generator controls

• Four-zone MIDI Master functionality

• Live Set memory

• Speaker and battery

• Wireless Bluetooth for audio input

• USB audio/MIDI connectivity

• Compatibility with Yamaha’s Rec’n’Share app

The CK Series is a perfect companion for gigging musicians, music educators and students, synth-learners, home-studio users, producers, content creators and livestreamers.

South Indian Movie Voice & Style Expansion Pack:

Yamaha Music India is also strengthening its locally relevant content offering with the South Indian Movie Voice & Style Expansion Pack for the PSR-SX920 and PSR-SX720+.

The pack includes:

• 82 Indian Voices, including Sitar, Veena, Nadaswaram, Mridangam, Bansuri, Harmonium, Indian Violin, Sarangi and more

• 15 South Indian Styles, including trending movie styles and 8 Tanpura Multi Pads

The content has been developed for users including wedding performers, hobbyists, church musicians, stage performers and cover-song creators. The South Indian Movie Expansion Pack will be available as a free download for compatible models through Yamaha’s India platform.

Yamaha YUS5 Upright Piano:

Yamaha Music India is introducing the premium YUS5 Upright Piano, crafted by Yamaha in Kakegawa, Japan. Key features include:

• Hand-wound European Bass Strings and concert-quality hammer felt

• Ivorite™ white key surfaces and wood-composite black key surfaces

• Inclined music desk at the front of the cabinet

• Soft, sostenuto and damper pedals

• Double-wheeled front casters and single-wheeled rear casters

The YUS Series incorporates several characteristics derived from Yamaha’s flagship CF Series Pianos, bringing a Grand-Piano-inspired playing experience to the upright format. Yamaha YUS5 is available in Polished Ebony, Polished White, Satin American Walnut and is priced at ₹14,99,990, ₹16,99,990 and ₹16,99,990 respectively.

DU1 ENST Hybrid Upright Piano:

The DU1 ENST extends Yamaha’s Hybrid Upright Piano offering by combining Acoustic Piano performance with connected and automated functionality. Key features include:

• Self-playing and full recording & playback functionality

• Yamaha SILENT Piano™ technology

• 500 built-in songs

• Wireless network connectivity and seamless compatibility with mobile devices through the ENSPIRE Controller App

The model is designed to offer greater flexibility for playing, practising, learning and enjoying music at home. Yamaha DU1 ENST is available in Polished Ebony, Polished White, Satin American Walnut and is priced at ₹14,99,990, ₹16,99,990 and ₹16,99,990 respectively.

Expanded Acoustic Piano Finishes:

Yamaha Music India is also introducing additional colour and finish options across selected Acoustic Piano models:

• Polished Ebony

• Polished White

• Satin American Walnut

• Polished Mahogany

The expanded options extend across selected CX Series Grand Pianos and U Series Upright Piano models, allowing customers to select an instrument that complements both their musical requirements and interior preferences.

The introduction of Guild and Cordoba in India, supported by Yamaha’s latest Keyboard, Piano and digital-content launches, reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding choice for musicians across different genres, performance environments and levels of experience.

For more information, visit the official website: https://in.yamaha.com/

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