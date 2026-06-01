Yamaha Music India Expands Product Portfolio with New Launches Across Pianos, Keyboards, Guitars & Audio Solutions

Yamaha Music India has announced a series of new product launches across multiple categories including acoustic pianos, arranger workstations, guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and acoustic-electric instruments, further strengthening its commitment to supporting India’s growing community of musicians and music learners. The latest introductions include the new B Series Acoustic Upright Pianos, the PSR-SX720+ Arranger Workstation, and an expanded guitar portfolio featuring THR Guitar Amps, BB Series Bass Guitars, Pacifica Standard Plus guitars, APXT2 Acoustic-Electric Guitar, TAG1E/TAS1E TransAcoustic Guitar (2nd Gen), and new colour additions to the FG & FS800 Series.

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Commenting on the launches, Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, Yamaha Music India, said, “At Yamaha Music India, we are committed to creating products that inspire musicians at every stage of their journey. From beginners discovering music for the first time to experienced performers seeking greater creative expression, our latest range reflects Yamaha’s focus on innovation, accessibility, and premium musical experiences.” Adding further, Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager, MI-Sales Department, Yamaha Music India, said, “India’s music ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, with growing interest across learning, performance, recording, and home music creation. Through these launches, we aim to provide musicians with versatile, high-quality instruments and solutions that support long-term musical growth and creative freedom.” B Series Acoustic Upright Pianos The new B Series Acoustic Upright Pianos - B10, B20, and B30, are designed to deliver pure tone, rich resonance, and an expressive playing experience for both beginners and experienced players.

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The pianos feature: • Wide music stand for multiple sheet arrangements • Redesigned soundboard for enhanced clarity and spacious sound • Soft-close fallboard mechanism • Specially designed hammers for clear tonal output • All action parts are designed in-house with extraordinary preciseness The B10, B20 & B30 pianos are available in a polished ebony finish and are priced at ₹299,990, ₹359,990 and ₹469,990 respectively.

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PSR-SX720+ Arranger Workstation Inspired by Yamaha’s flagship Genos family, the PSR-SX720+ Arranger Workstation, is designed for performers, composers, and arrangers seeking professional-level sound and performance control.

Key highlights include: • Over 1,300 Voices & 450 Styles with one touch settings • New Super Articulation Plus Voices • Crossfade Portamento • Style Dynamics Control & Style Insertion DSP • 7‑inch color touch display • 8 assignable panel buttons, 6 home‑screen shortcuts & 2 live control knobs • Bluetooth® audio support • Expansion pack compatibility PSR‑SX720+ is available in black color and is priced at ₹121,990, making professional‑level arranger workstation performance accessible to a wider community of musicians.

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THR Guitar Amps Combining Yamaha’s expertise in musical instrument development with advanced audio technology, it delivers realistic and highly expressive guitar tones. High-quality effects and hi-fi stereo sound create a wide, immersive sound field, while reproducing a powerful, three-dimensional tube sound for a deeply engaging playing experience.

Price: ₹28,990 onwards BB Series Bass Guitars The BB400 and BB700 Series bass guitars are designed for enhanced neck stability, tonal balance, and durability, catering to both aspiring and professional bass players.

Price: ₹29,990 onwards Pacifica Standard Plus Series The Pacifica Standard Plus lineup combines premium playability, Reflectone pickups co-developed with Rupert Neve Designs, and modern aesthetics for versatile tonal performance.

Price: ₹136,990 APXT2 Acoustic-Electric Guitar The compact 3/4-size APXT2 features Yamaha’s ART-based pickup system, delivering rich acoustic sound while maintaining portability and comfort.

Price: ₹22,990 TAG1E/TAS1E TransAcoustic Guitars (2nd GEN) The TAG1E and TAS1E TransAcoustic guitars offer built-in reverb and chorus effects without external gear, delivering an immersive at-home playing experience.

Price: ₹77,990 FG & FS800 Series (New Colour Variants) Fresh colour options including Ruby Red, Sunset Blue, Autumn Burst, and Black have also been introduced across select FG & FS800 Series guitars.

With these launches, Yamaha Music India continues to strengthen its portfolio across categories while enabling musicians of all skill levels to access high-quality instruments tailored for learning, performance, recording, and creative expression.

To know more about the instruments, visit Yamaha Music India website.

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