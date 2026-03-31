Yamaha Music India, Signs iconic A R Rahman as Brand Ambassador

Chennai, India | 31 March 2026: Yamaha Music India today proudly announced the appointment of A.R. Rahman as Brand Ambassador. An Academy Award-winning composer and globally respected musical icon, A.R. Rahman has played a defining role in taking Indian music to international audiences. His journey reflects the global potential of Indian Talent - a vision that aligns with Yamaha Music India’s commitment to nurturing music culture in India. This association marks a significant milestone in Yamaha Music India’s long-term commitment to strengthening India’s music ecosystem.

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Mr. Yamamoto Taketoshi, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India, stated: “Music lies at the heart of Yamaha’s philosophy. India’s rich musical heritage deserves global recognition. Through our ‘Made in India’ initiative and our collaboration with A.R. Rahman, we aim to inspire the next generation of musicians and expand structured music education across India.” Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Sales Unit Head, added: “Our mission extends beyond instruments. We are committed to nurturing music communities through workshops, school collaborations, and rural outreach programs. This partnership reinforces our vision of making music accessible to every aspiring artist.” A.R. Rahman shared: “My musical journey began in India and evolved across global stages. Yamaha has always represented precision and reliability. I am proud to associate with a brand whose legacy is rooted in music excellence and whose ‘Made in India’ focus is making quality instruments more accessible. If we mentor young artists and strengthen music education, Indian music can lead on the global stage, while ensuring the Indian audience has access to globally produced Yamaha instruments as well.” About Yamaha Music India: Established in March 2008, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd. is part of the Yamaha Corporation worldwide group of companies and offers full line of Yamaha musical instruments, and Audio products to India market, with headquarters at Gurugram, Haryana.

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Our corporate philosophies are embedded in our customer oriented management and operations; providing excellence in our products and services; continuous efforts to expand our existing market and create new markets; enhancement of research and development on a long range perspective; commitment to care for end users through providing even better service after sale; pursuit of further globalization of Yamaha's business; fostering positive growth through diversification.

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As part of the long-term India growth roadmap, Yamaha Music India continues to strengthen its “Made in India” portfolio, with particular emphasis on audio and musical instruments, while supporting the needs of customers.

Yamaha Music India has expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities to improve cost efficiency, supply agility, and market responsiveness by setting up a manufacturing unit in Chennai since 2019. The company continues to innovate and develop at the Chennai facility as a part of the Made in India strategy. Further investment for the brand expansion continues through retail, institutional partnerships, and structured music education initiatives.

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Bringing together the inspiration of A.R. Rahman’s musical journey and the expanding “Made in India” audio and instrument portfolio, Yamaha Music India is reaffirming the belief that great music begins with opportunity, which must be accessible to every aspiring musician in India.

The Yamaha philosophy of enriching lives through sound and music, fosters a culture where creativity thrives and music becomes a lifelong journey for all.

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