Yamato Group Opens Largest Overseas Logistics Center in India, Taking on Surging Manufacturing Demand

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

- Assisting in Establishment of Global Supply Chain for Manufacturers Aiming to Expand Production in India -

Yamato Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter "YLI"), a subsidiary of Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, opened the NH8 (Sidhrawali) Logistics Center in the state of Haryana, northern India, on Thursday, January 8, 2026, making it the largest overseas logistics base of the Yamato Group.

Taking advantage of its strategic location for both domestic and overseas logistics, the NH8 Logistics Center will offer Japanese-standards high-level of contract logistics*1 (hereinafter referred to as CL) service. This will provide optimal logistics solutions to meet the needs of manufacturing customers aiming to expand production in India and emerging countries in the Middle East and Africa. YLI will contribute to solving issues throughout the global supply chain by leveraging its expertise in high-quality CL service know-how it has cultivated over many years with Japanese manufacturing customers and by utilizing its global network.

Market Trends and Logistics Issues in India

In addition to domestic demand, due to the restructuring of the world’s supply chains and India’s government's "Make in India" initiatives to promote the manufacturing industry, the role of the "factory of the world" as an export base has been increasing in India in recent years. Especially, the manufacturing of automobiles, electrical equipment, semiconductors, and other products is expanding. As a result, logistics needs are rapidly increasing but there is a shortage of logistics infrastructure such as warehouses and transportation networks, as well as logistics operators who can build optimal supply chains for manufacturers.

Overview of NH8 Logistics Center

The NH8 Logistics Center is located along a major highway from the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) through the commercial city of Mumbai to Bengaluru and Chennai. There are industrial parks nearby where many assembly plants and their suppliers are located, so NH8 Logistics Center can also function as a gateway warehouse and cross-dock terminal. Its proximity to inland container depots (ICDs)*2 and airport makes it an ideal transit hub as a logistics center within India and abroad.

Details of the center:

Name: NH8 (Sidhrawali) Logistics Center

Address: Sidhrawali, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, Republic of India

Total floor area: Approx. 24,900 m2

With parts of the warehouse equipped with air conditioning, NH8 Logistics Center can store equipment that requires temperature control, such as circuit boards and precision equipment.

Access:

- From major industrial parks:

Approximately 20 km from Manesar, and 25 km from Bawal

- From inland container depot: Approximately 25 km from ICD Patli and 30 km from ICD Garhi Harsaru

- From airport: Approximately 50 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport

In the future, YLI plans to promote green logistics by installing solar panels and introducing EV trucks, thereby contributing to customers' greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions in Scope 3 of Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Strengths of YLI

Under the Yamato Group Medium-Term Management Plan, "Sustainability Transformation -1st Stage-," Yamato Group positions its global business as a growth domain, and India is one of the priority regions due to its rapid economic growth. Established in 2008, through its logistics centers and in-house logistics*3. YIL provides Japan-standard CL services to the manufacturing industry, mainly to Japanese automakers.

1. Just-in-time logistics contributes to the efficiency of factory production

Parts required at production plants are collected from each plant via milk run*4. Parts are first sorted by production line at YLI's logistics center and delivered to production plants at the required time. Customers can focus their resources on their core business, such as development, manufacturing, and sales, without having excess inventory or storage space. At the customers' request, YLI's Logistics Center can also perform distribution processing, such as assembling parts in sets and simple assembly, contributing to reducing the workload at production plants.

2. Advanced CL operations with Japanese quality

To provide CL services equivalent to Japanese standards in India, which has a different culture set and common sense from Japan, YLI is continually striving to improve productivity, work quality, and safety by implementing Japanese-style kaizen activities. In addition, through the training of local employee leaders by the experts from Japan as well as introducing an award system, YLI is focusing to retain excellent personnel and keep their motivation high.

3. Packing services adapted to the local environment

To protect the products from the high temperature and humidity of India and vibration caused by long-distance transportation, the company uses packaging materials tailored to their shape and special rust-resistant sheets. Its employees with specialized skills provide this optimal packaging. In addition, it also handles complex operations such as transportation, loading, and installation of equipment and heavy machinery.

Notes:

*1 Participating in and supporting logistics planning for customers, including inventory management and distribution processing

*2 Logistics bases located inland for customs procedures and container collection, storage, and transportation

*3 Providing logistics services at customers' facilities

*4 Visiting each factory for consolidated cargo collection to procure parts required for production

Reference

Press release

Yamato Group opens three logistics centers in India (August 7, 2023)

Source: Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

