Yamuna Expressway Witnesses Three-Day Awareness Drive on Tyre Safety and Road Safety

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7: Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) have jointly launched a three-day awareness drive on tyre safety and road safety at Yamuna Expressway. The campaign, which began on April 4, aims to educate motorists about the importance of tyre safety and road safety.

As part of the campaign, experts from ATMA and ITTAC, along with engineers from tyre companies, inspected over 2000 tyres on the Yamuna Expressway from April 4-6. Sudarshan Gusain, Chairman of the Tyre Safety Awareness Group (ITTAC), revealed that more than 2% of the inspected tyres were in poor condition, making them unfit for driving on the expressway.

Several tyres showed other issues, such as damaged tyres and wheels, posing a risk not only to drivers but also to other highway users. Using worn-out tyres with tread wear indicators exposed on the expressway can lead to tyre blowouts, inadequate braking efficiency, and reduced vehicle control.

During the campaign, ITTAC experts briefed the public about the importance of tyre safety, highlighting the crucial aspects of "PART" - Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread Depth.

The event was graced by the presence of Manish Verma, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, who emphasized the need for continuous awareness drives to reduce road accidents. ARTO Administration Siya Ram Verma stressed the need to educate people about the dangers of overspeeding and wrong overtaking.

ATMA/ITTAC brought together various stakeholders, including the government, administration, transport, tyre industry, automotive industry, tyre safety experts, activists, teachers, students, and journalists, to promote road safety.

The event saw the participation of hundreds of students from GNIOT and Gautam Buddha University. V K Misra, former Chairman of ITTAC, thanked the gathering and assured that ATMA/ITTAC would continue to organize road safety events in collaboration with the district administration.

A detailed report of the campaign, including the findings of the tyre inspection, will be submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, District Administration, and Transport Department, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

About ATMA and ITTAC

ATMA is the apex body of the Indian tyre industry, representing six leading tyre manufacturers in India. ITTAC is the technical wing of ATMA, working towards promoting tyre safety and road safety in India.

