YARI Robotics Launches YARI V6X and YARI Atlas

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17: YARI Robotics today announced the worldwide launch of YARI V6X, its flight controller for unmanned vehicles, and YARI Atlas, a unified data platform designed to accelerate autonomy development and simplify vehicle operations.

Advertisement

YARI Robotics is building hardware, software, and autonomy infrastructure for teams developing unmanned aerial, ground, and marine systems. The company's first two product platforms address different parts of the development lifecycle: V6X provides the onboard flight-control platform, while Atlas helps engineering teams analyze vehicle data, identify problems, and collaborate during development and operations.

Advertisement

YARI V6X: Flight-Control Hardware for Unmanned Vehicles

YARI V6X is an enterprise-grade, FMUv6X Pixhawk-compatible modular flight controller and autopilot platform for demanding unmanned-vehicle missions. Designed and built in India, it supports teams building copters, planes, VTOLs, rovers, boats, underwater ROVs, and custom robotics platforms.

Advertisement

V6X supports PX4 and ArduPilot, giving developers and manufacturers a path to build on established open-source autopilot ecosystems while using a modern hardware platform. The flight controller includes Ethernet connectivity and interfaces for integration with companion computers, sensors, payloads, and other vehicle systems. YARI V6X has also cleared environmental and EMC testing in NABL-accredited labs as part of the company's validation program.

YARI Atlas: Unified Data Platform for Unmanned-vehicle Teams

Alongside V6X, YARI Robotics is launching YARI Atlas, a unified data platform for small unmanned vehicles. Atlas brings PX4, ArduPilot, and ROS 2 MCAP logs into one workflow for review, monitoring, debugging, AI-assisted triage, and team collaboration.

The Atlas ecosystem includes YARI Agent for companion-computer log sync, YARI ROS Bridge for ROS 2 and live-data workflows, and YARI SDK for offline analysis, custom experiments, and batch research workflows, backed by enterprise-grade security and access controls.

Building the Autonomy Stack from India

With V6X and Atlas, YARI Robotics is making the first public pieces of its autonomy stack available: onboard flight-control hardware, vehicle-data workflows, log ingestion, review tools, collaboration, and SDK-based analysis workflows. The company is focused on platform layers below OEM vehicle platforms and custom applications, helping defense, commercial, research teams, and builders develop on a reusable foundation without being locked into a single vehicle silo.

"We started YARI Robotics to build practical autonomy infrastructure for unmanned-vehicle teams, from the hardware inside the vehicle to the software workflows engineers use. Building both sides lets us stay close to real field problems and create tools that help teams move faster with more confidence," said Karthik Arumugham, Founder & MD, YARI Robotics.

Availability

YARI V6X is open for pre-orders beginning August 15, 2026, with shipping expected in approximately two months. YARI Atlas is open in private beta for select teams, with general availability expected in January 2027.

Product links: YARI V6X | YARI Atlas

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)