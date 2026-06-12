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Home / Business / Yarnit Launches Agentic Commerce Suite in the Shopify App Store

Yarnit Launches Agentic Commerce Suite in the Shopify App Store

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PTI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Yarnit - Building Agentic AI solutions for retail and ecommerce

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Yarnit today announced the availability of CatalogIQ and Creative OS in the Shopify App Store, as part of its Agentic Commerce Suite, a platform built to help retailers compete in an era where AI agents are the primary interface between consumers and products.

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Agentic commerce is rapidly becoming the norm. Consumers increasingly use AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and others, to discover, evaluate, and purchase products. These agents don't browse the way humans do: they read structured data, parse product representations, and surface results based on how well a catalog is organized, described, and enriched. Most brands are not built for this. Yarnit is.

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"The next generation of commerce won't be navigated solely by people, it will increasingly be managed by AI agents acting on behalf of consumers. That changes how products need to be represented, discovered, and recommended. Brands can no longer rely on static catalogs and manual optimization. They need intelligent, data-driven systems that continuously improve how their products are understood by both search engines and AI agents. Agentic Commerce is the shift we're preparing retailers for."

— Jyotirmoy Dutta, Founder and CEO, Yarnit

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With the recent release in the Shopify App Store, Yarnit introduces:

• CatalogIQ audits and enriches product listings to improve how they are read and ranked by AI discovery platforms and traditional search engines alike. It benchmarks catalog data against competitive intelligence across major retail channels and recommends targeted improvements to titles, descriptions, and structured attributes.

• Creative OS enables merchants to generate on-brand lifestyle imagery and video content for product pages and campaigns, helping brands provide a better and informed shopping experience.

Both solutions are available now through the Shopify App Store and can be activated within minutes of installation.

THE AGENTIC COMMERCE SUITE

Beyond CatalogIQ and Creative OS, what completes the suite is a deliberate focus on conversion. Campaign OS automates marketing execution: helping brands re-engage customers across email, WhatsApp, and SMS using past performance data and audience intelligence, turning one-time buyers into repeat ones.

AI Sales Rep brings that same intelligence on-site, acting as a personalized shopping assistant that guides visitors to purchase using real-time behavioral signals, inventory state, and margin data. Together, they close the loop from discovery to sale.

Yarnit's agentic AI is already live with major enterprise retailers and D2C brands, powering product discovery and customer engagement at scale.

AVAILABILITY

Learn more at https://www.yarnit.app. Download on the Shopify App Store here.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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